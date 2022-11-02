Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Opening date announced for new city Chopstix with huge free meal giveaway

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:54 PM November 2, 2022
Chopstix is giving away free meals to celebrate its new Norwich opening. 

Chopstix is giving away free meals to celebrate its new Norwich opening. - Credit: Chopstix

Pan-Asian noodle chain Chopstix is opening a second Norwich branch next week and it is giving away free meals to celebrate.

Chopstix will open at 31 Gentleman's Walk, formerly home to Gift Company and Accessorize, at 11am on Monday, November 7. 

The brand is expanding in Norwich after the success of the Chantry Place kiosk in the food court. 

Dishes include salt and pepper chicken and chicken katsu curry served on a base of rice or noodles, with sides on offer too. 

Chopstix Noodle Bar is opening in Gentleman's Walk 

The new Chopstix branch in Gentleman's Walk pictured in October while work was going on. - Credit: Ben Hardy

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 people in line will get a free medium box with two toppings. 

Throughout the week, Chopstix will also be giving away 1,000 portions of crispy vegetable spring rolls, with vouchers available to download on the Chopstix website.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We have such a loyal set of customers in Norwich, so we are thrilled to be able to launch another store in the wonderful city."

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

North Walsham Road in Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Busy road near city closed after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police in All Saints Green, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Body found at property in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A busy night on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

City clubland sees 12 arrests on Halloween weekend

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon