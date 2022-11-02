Opening date announced for new city Chopstix with huge free meal giveaway

Chopstix is giving away free meals to celebrate its new Norwich opening. - Credit: Chopstix

Pan-Asian noodle chain Chopstix is opening a second Norwich branch next week and it is giving away free meals to celebrate.

Chopstix will open at 31 Gentleman's Walk, formerly home to Gift Company and Accessorize, at 11am on Monday, November 7.

The brand is expanding in Norwich after the success of the Chantry Place kiosk in the food court.

Dishes include salt and pepper chicken and chicken katsu curry served on a base of rice or noodles, with sides on offer too.

The new Chopstix branch in Gentleman's Walk pictured in October while work was going on. - Credit: Ben Hardy

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 people in line will get a free medium box with two toppings.

Throughout the week, Chopstix will also be giving away 1,000 portions of crispy vegetable spring rolls, with vouchers available to download on the Chopstix website.

Rob Burns, marketing director for Chopstix, said: “We have such a loyal set of customers in Norwich, so we are thrilled to be able to launch another store in the wonderful city."