Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets

Chish and Fips in Angel Road in Norwich has launched battered pigs in blankets. - Credit: Chish and Fips/Google Maps

An award-winning Norwich fish and chip shop is getting into the Christmas spirit with battered pigs in blankets.

Chish and Fips on Angel Road has deep-fried the Christmas dinner favourites and will be serving the festive dish until December 24.

Its opening hours are 12pm to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 9pm.

The takeaway was recently named one of the best fish and chip shops in the UK as one of the Good Food Award winners for 2022.

It was also named by Fry Magazine as one of the 50 best fish and chip shops in the UK in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Chish and Fips, which has been running for more than 80 years, is managed by Indy Singh and it holds a five-star hygiene rating.