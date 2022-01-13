'Everyone is loving it' - Norwich Lanes deli now supplying city pub
From pizza subs to pastrami sandwiches, you can now tuck into deli delights at The Reindeer pub thanks to a new collaboration.
Norwich Lanes favourite Chef Ron's Kitchen, nestled down Lower Goat Lane, is now supplying The Reindeer in Dereham Road.
The New York-style deli is already one of the city's most popular lunch spots and entices passers-by in with all its goodies stacked up in the window.
It is supplying the pub with its sandwiches, with fillings including pastrami, bacon and brie and halloumi, cheese straws, pizza subs and sausage rolls.
American-born Ron Uhrig, 53, from Baltimore in Maryland, opened his shop in the Norwich Lanes five years ago.
He has worked in restaurants, hotels and bakeries around the world and moved to Norwich in 2001 after previously meeting his British wife Joanne while on a mission trip to England with his church.
Their children Roman, 20, Zoe, 18, and Christian, 16, all work in the shop alongside Ron's best friend Andy Monroe.
Mr Uhrig said: "Everything we do is homemade so every morning we come in and make all the dough and bread and all our ingredients are bought locally."
Speaking about the collaboration, he said: "With inflation plus other world events closing many businesses over the last two years, relationships with other businesses are of paramount importance."
The Reindeer landlady Lou Wilding had been looking for someone new to offer food after pizza company Dough at Deer left last year, with Too Fat Roasties still there on Sundays.
Miss Wilding said: "We have all had to learn to be flexible and to look for new ideas to make things succeed over the last 18 months.
"We wanted some really good quality, affordable food that was on offer the whole time and for live music.
"I walked past the window and thought I have to have that and all my team love the food at Chef Ron's Kitchen.
"The food is delivered to The Reindeer and can be served hot or cold for eat in or takeaway and everyone is loving it so far."
Chef Ron's Kitchen food is available at The Reindeer on Thursdays and Fridays 2pm-11pm and Saturdays 12pm-11pm.