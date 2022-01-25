Owner of 'thriving' cheesecake business now looking to open shop

Hayley Whiteman has been running Cheesecake Genie from her Poringland home since 2019. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

From Maltesers to Biscoff, a baker who runs a business offering cheesecakes with a range of toppings is now looking to open a shop.

Hayley Whiteman, 28, launched Cheesecake Genie from her Poringland home in late 2019.

A selection of mini cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Genie. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

With many businesses doing tray bakes and celebration cakes, she spotted a gap in the market for something a bit different.

She offers daily collection and local delivery on a Sunday and the options include mini cheesecake selections, maxi cheesecakes fully loaded with extra toppings, and even cheesecake doughnuts.

Mini cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Genie. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

There is a huge range of flavours available, including Lindt, Maltesers and Oreo, and she can also cater for vegans.

Miss Whiteman said: "I have such amazing customers and it is thriving - I sell up to 100 cheesecakes a week.

Cheesecake doughnuts from the Cheesecake Genie. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

"I want to open a shop, which will probably be in Norwich, but I am just waiting to find the perfect place."

Order through the Cheesecake Genie Facebook and Instagram pages.