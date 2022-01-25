News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Owner of 'thriving' cheesecake business now looking to open shop

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM January 25, 2022
Hayley Whiteman has been running Cheesecake Genie from her Poringland home since 2019.

Hayley Whiteman has been running Cheesecake Genie from her Poringland home since 2019. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

From Maltesers to Biscoff, a baker who runs a business offering cheesecakes with a range of toppings is now looking to open a shop.

Hayley Whiteman, 28, launched Cheesecake Genie from her Poringland home in late 2019.

A selection of mini cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Genie. 

A selection of mini cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Genie. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

With many businesses doing tray bakes and celebration cakes, she spotted a gap in the market for something a bit different. 

She offers daily collection and local delivery on a Sunday and the options include mini cheesecake selections, maxi cheesecakes fully loaded with extra toppings, and even cheesecake doughnuts.

Mini cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Genie. 

Mini cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Genie. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

There is a huge range of flavours available, including Lindt, Maltesers and Oreo, and she can also cater for vegans.

Miss Whiteman said: "I have such amazing customers and it is thriving - I sell up to 100 cheesecakes a week.

Cheesecake doughnuts from the Cheesecake Genie. 

Cheesecake doughnuts from the Cheesecake Genie. - Credit: Hayley Whiteman

"I want to open a shop, which will probably be in Norwich, but I am just waiting to find the perfect place." 

Order through the Cheesecake Genie Facebook and Instagram pages. 

