Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich city centre

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 7:25 AM August 6, 2021

Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich, with many local businesses involved. - Credit: Holly Payne

Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich and will celebrate the region's fantastic producers, with plenty of tasters along the way.

There will be two gin tours a month, which start on Friday, August 20, and four cheese tours, with two aimed at families, starting on Wednesday, August 18, and the other two for adults, starting on Saturday, August 21.

They have been organised by Cheryl Cade, 52, who is a beer sommelier and training partner for the Academy of Cheese in London.

There will be two different cheese tours, with one aimed at adults and the other for families. - Credit: Cheryl Cade

Mrs Cade judges competitions internationally for beer and spirits and also manages the World Beer Bar at the annual Norwich Beer Festival in St Andrew's Hall.

Before Brexit, she ran food and drink tours to Belgium and until the start of the pandemic also worked as a supply teacher.

But as teaching work dried up, she decided to take the plunge and follow her real passion of food and drink.

On the gin tours, attendees will get to try five different local gins from five different venues. - Credit: Holly Payne

Mrs Cade, who lives in Norwich, said: "It was already in the back of my head to do food and drink tours around Norwich as there are such wonderful producers in the city.

"There are lots of independent shops and if you walk around Norwich Market you can eat around the world."

The gin tours last four hours and attendees will be able to try at least five local tipples at five different venues, starting at The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland and ending at Bullards in Cattle Market Street.

The cheese tour will visit at least four different Norwich venues. - Credit: Cheryl Cade

Both cheese tours last two hours and will include four to five venues, including St Giles Pantry and Jarrold, with tastings and two drinks and at both events Mrs Cade will give expert guidance.

Mrs Cade added: "There are more styles of cheese being made in this country than France and our cheeses are beating them in blind tastings.

"Baron Bigod Brie made at Fen Farm Dairy just outside Bungay is beating French brie at international competitions."

Book your tickets to the cheese and gin tours at cherylcade.com