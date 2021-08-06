Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich city centre
- Credit: Holly Payne
Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich and will celebrate the region's fantastic producers, with plenty of tasters along the way.
There will be two gin tours a month, which start on Friday, August 20, and four cheese tours, with two aimed at families, starting on Wednesday, August 18, and the other two for adults, starting on Saturday, August 21.
They have been organised by Cheryl Cade, 52, who is a beer sommelier and training partner for the Academy of Cheese in London.
Mrs Cade judges competitions internationally for beer and spirits and also manages the World Beer Bar at the annual Norwich Beer Festival in St Andrew's Hall.
Before Brexit, she ran food and drink tours to Belgium and until the start of the pandemic also worked as a supply teacher.
But as teaching work dried up, she decided to take the plunge and follow her real passion of food and drink.
Mrs Cade, who lives in Norwich, said: "It was already in the back of my head to do food and drink tours around Norwich as there are such wonderful producers in the city.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
- 3 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
- 4 Woman's mission to block traffic for 'car free' street party
- 5 Lap dancing club to be allowed to stay open until 6am
- 6 Duo launch new business inspired by Norwich coffee culture
- 7 'How could somebody do this?' - Clothes stolen from domestic abuse charity
- 8 Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths
- 9 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
- 10 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
"There are lots of independent shops and if you walk around Norwich Market you can eat around the world."
The gin tours last four hours and attendees will be able to try at least five local tipples at five different venues, starting at The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland and ending at Bullards in Cattle Market Street.
Both cheese tours last two hours and will include four to five venues, including St Giles Pantry and Jarrold, with tastings and two drinks and at both events Mrs Cade will give expert guidance.
Mrs Cade added: "There are more styles of cheese being made in this country than France and our cheeses are beating them in blind tastings.
"Baron Bigod Brie made at Fen Farm Dairy just outside Bungay is beating French brie at international competitions."
Book your tickets to the cheese and gin tours at cherylcade.com