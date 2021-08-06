News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich city centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2021    Updated: 7:25 AM August 6, 2021
Gin and cheese tours are launching in Norwich, with many local businesses involved. 

Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich, with many local businesses involved. - Credit: Holly Payne

Cheese and gin tours are launching in Norwich and will celebrate the region's fantastic producers, with plenty of tasters along the way. 

There will be two gin tours a month, which start on Friday, August 20, and four cheese tours, with two aimed at families, starting on Wednesday, August 18, and the other two for adults, starting on Saturday, August 21.

They have been organised by Cheryl Cade, 52, who is a beer sommelier and training partner for the Academy of Cheese in London.

There will be two different cheese tours, with one aimed at adults and the other for families. 

There will be two different cheese tours, with one aimed at adults and the other for families. - Credit: Cheryl Cade

Mrs Cade judges competitions internationally for beer and spirits and also manages the World Beer Bar at the annual Norwich Beer Festival in St Andrew's Hall.

Before Brexit, she ran food and drink tours to Belgium and until the start of the pandemic also worked as a supply teacher.

But as teaching work dried up, she decided to take the plunge and follow her real passion of food and drink.

On the gin tours, attendees will get to try five different local gins from five different venues. 

On the gin tours, attendees will get to try five different local gins from five different venues. - Credit: Holly Payne

Mrs Cade, who lives in Norwich, said: "It was already in the back of my head to do food and drink tours around Norwich as there are such wonderful producers in the city.

Most Read

  1. 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
  2. 2 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
  3. 3 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
  1. 4 Woman's mission to block traffic for 'car free' street party
  2. 5 Lap dancing club to be allowed to stay open until 6am
  3. 6 Duo launch new business inspired by Norwich coffee culture
  4. 7 'How could somebody do this?' - Clothes stolen from domestic abuse charity
  5. 8 Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths
  6. 9 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
  7. 10 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses

"There are lots of independent shops and if you walk around Norwich Market you can eat around the world." 

The gin tours last four hours and attendees will be able to try at least five local tipples at five different venues, starting at The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland and ending at Bullards in Cattle Market Street.

The cheese tour will visit at least four different Norwich venues. 

The cheese tour will visit at least four different Norwich venues. - Credit: Cheryl Cade

Both cheese tours last two hours and will include four to five venues, including St Giles Pantry and Jarrold, with tastings and two drinks and at both events Mrs Cade will give expert guidance. 

Mrs Cade added: "There are more styles of cheese being made in this country than France and our cheeses are beating them in blind tastings.

"Baron Bigod Brie made at Fen Farm Dairy just outside Bungay is beating French brie at international competitions." 

Book your tickets to the cheese and gin tours at cherylcade.com

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Norfolk Live

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tap and empty shelves

Drip, drip, hooray! City's bottled water crisis solved

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. 

Norfolk Live

Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus