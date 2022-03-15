Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
A special treat awaits mothers at Norwich's Castle Quarter

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:53 PM March 15, 2022
Castle Quarter giving mums free treats on Mothering Sunday

Mothers can pick up a complimentary sweet treat at Castle Quarter in Norwich on Mothering Sunday on March 26. - Credit: Castle Quarter

Mothers are in for a special treat at a Norwich shopping centre.

Castle Quarter will be celebrating Mothering Sunday by treating mother figures of all types to a cake or chocolate heart on March 26.

Visitors to the centre will be able to pick up a complimentary gift from the 'treat wagon' near the spiral staircase on level one. 

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for Castle Quarter says; “Whether it’s a mum-to-be, grandmother, godmother or even a friend, our mother-figures play such huge part in our lives.  

"At Castle Quarter, we want every visit to the centre to bring people joy, so on the Saturday before Mothering Sunday our treat wagon will be full of delicious cakes and chocolate hearts that they can present to a woman who means a lot to them.

"Whether you’re planning a family trip out to enjoy a game of crazy golf or bowling, or treating mum to a beauty treatment or tasty lunch, Castle Quarter has got Mothering Sunday covered.”

