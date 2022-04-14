The city café where Toby the golden retriever greets customers

Carberrys café in Wensum Street. Pictured is owner Louise Hanrahan and manager Sophie Doleyn, with resident golden retriever Toby. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A city café known for its fluffy four-legged mascot who snoozes in the doorway has reopened its courtyard ahead of a busy Easter weekend.

It has a tasty menu and is located in a prime spot close to Norwich Cathedral - but the biggest draw to Carberrys café in Wensum Street is Toby the golden retriever.

Louise Hanrahan opened the business in 2016 and it quickly became known as Toby's home, whose head can often be seen poking out from the entrance.

Just two-years-old at the time, Toby loved greeting customers, meeting his fellow canine friends and sleeping by the café's entrance while Ms Hanrahan was hard at work.

Six years later, he is still there with his tail wagging and making customers smile.

Ms Hanrahan said: "It's Toby's cafe, not Toby's Carvery.

"He is a big draw to the business, we pride ourselves on being dog-friendly.

"Toby is a chilled out, relaxed gentleman who loves other dogs and everyone loves him."

But despite support from their loyal following, Ms Hanrahan said the business was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic and now the pressures of rising costs.

This recently led her to make the difficult decision to raise some of her prices.

The 44-year-old said: “It has been a difficult time, but we survived with support from the council.

"The furlough and the business support grants kept us open.

“But now with the cost of living crisis and our suppliers increasing their costs, we have had to make some small increases to our own prices.

"We held out as long as we could. We just hope everyone understands and continues to support us.”

With the weather improving and summer fast approaching, Ms Hanrahan said business is already picking up and they recently reopened their courtyard for customers to enjoy the sunshine.

She added: "It’s lovely now, we are beginning to see you regular faces come back.

"I’m feeling positive and looking forward to a summer with people staycationing in the city and supporting our independent businesses."