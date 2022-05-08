New baking business bringing tasty treats and mindfulness to your door

Floral brownies made by Cake Face, a baking delivery business in Norwich. It is owned by Jumara Stone. - Credit: Ryan Stone/Jumara Stone

The owner of a new baking business is offering tasty treats with a slice of mindfulness.

Cake Face is a delivery business bringing bakes to your door and a reminder to take some time out of your day to switch off.

It is owned by Jumara Stone, from Norwich, who knows all too well the importance of looking after your mind.

The 29-year-old, who works in education and the mental health sector, has been a passionate baker for 10 years and decided to take the plunge and turn her hobby into a business.

After just three weeks, her delicately decorated floral brownies, cakes, and cookies are already being stocked in businesses across the city, including The Yard cafe in Red Lion Street.

But for those who have ordered to their homes, as well as a box of goodies they will receive a card with kind words and a barcode to an uplifting or nostalgic song.

Mrs Stone said: "For me, baking is my source of wellbeing. I work as head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and I deliver training on mental health and wellbeing, so it can get really intense.

"Baking is when I can switch off and put love into what I am making.

"Music is also a big part of that. I play songs that reflect my mood. I thought it was a nice way of combining my love for both.

"I wanted to put a little bit of happiness into a box of bakes."

Cake Face offers treat boxes and larger party boxes to order.

Mrs Stone, who is a trustee for Norwich Pride, says they will soon introduce different themed packages such as "best friend" and "pride" boxes which will also have empowering messages and barcodes to songs.

She added: "It has been amazing so far and people have been so kind and supportive."