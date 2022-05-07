Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Seven cafes with outdoor seating in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:00 AM May 7, 2022
Here are 7 cafes with outdoors seating in Norwich.

Here are 7 cafes with outdoors seating in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

When the sun is shining and you’re in need of a caffeine hit, why not wander down to Norwich’s array of cafes with outdoor seating. 

Here are seven cafes you can visit:

Merchants House 

The courtyard at The Merchant's House in Norwich.

The courtyard at The Merchant's House in Norwich. - Credit: Merchant's House

Where: Fye Bridge Street, NR3 1LJ, Norwich 

Merchants House serves coffee and fine ale in the fine city of Norwich 

And if it’s a sunny day, its hidden medieval courtyard offers a great spot to relax. 

The venue also regularly hosts pop-up events and live music. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Election 2022: LIVE results of the local elections in Norwich
  2. 2 The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk
  3. 3 12 arrested including teenager in city county lines drug crackdown
  1. 4 Teenagers accused of Joe Dix murder appear in court
  2. 5 Play cancels rest of UK tour ahead of Norwich performances
  3. 6 Mystery surrounds loud bang which woke up city households
  4. 7 Mystery developer floats 'long-term plan' to build homes on deer park
  5. 8 Five of the best riverside walks in and around Norwich
  6. 9 Garden blighted by drug taking and fly-tipping could be transformed
  7. 10 New Japanese restaurant looking to open in Norwich

Nourish 

Outside Nourish cafe which has opened on Grove Road in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: Grove Road, NR1 3RT, Norwich 

Located close to the city centre, Nourish offers a little haven for coffee drinkers. 

It has a quaint outside seating area surrounded by foliage. 

It offers “fresh, healthy and nutritious food and great coffee” including a breakfast, brunch and lunch menu.  

There are also vegan, dairy free and gluten free options available. 

Café 33 

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. From left, Amarina Fakir, Mark

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where: Exchange Street, Norwich NR2 1DP 

It’s best to get up early if you want to visit Café 33. 

This popular city centre business can often be seen with people queueing to get a table. 

It also offers seating outside the front so you can enjoy a nice lunch and watch the world go by. 

On its website, it states: “We have become renowned in Norwich (and beyond) for our wide selection of homemade cakes and hearty brunches, which we serve all day long.” 

Carberrys  

Carberrys cafe in Wensum Street. Pictured is owner Louise Hanrahan and manager Sophie Doleyn, with r

Carberrys cafe in Wensum Street. Pictured is owner Louise Hanrahan and manager Sophie Doleyn, with resident golden retriever called Toby. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Where: Wensum Street, NR3 1HY, Norwich 

It has a tasty menu and is located in a prime spot close to Norwich Cathedral - but the biggest draw to Carberrys café is Toby the golden retriever. 

And he can often be seen snoozing in the doorway. 

This dog-friendly café even has a courtyard area so your pooches can lounge in the sun while you enjoy a spot of lunch. 

It offers locally roasted coffee, gelato ice creams, freshly made lunches, homemade cakes and more. 

Franks  

Frank's Bar in Norwich has added additional seating along Bedford Street.

Frank's Bar in Norwich has added additional seating along Bedford Street. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Where: Bedford Street, NR2 1AR, Norwich 

This “hip all-day hangout” is another popular café-bar in the city centre. 

It offers a small courtyard out the back as well as seating options along the main thoroughfare of Bedford street - great if people watching is your thing. 

On its website it, states: “We’re happy for you to enjoy Frank’s Bar in a range of different ways, whether it be with a coffee, glass of wine, tasty meal, or cheeky nibbles we’re really quite flexible.  

“We like to make Sunday’s special as well by offering a fantastic Sunday Breakfast menu featuring our ever-popular Full English Breakfast along with the usual selection of great coffee and general loveliness.” 

Ancestors Coffee 

Ancestors Coffee along Magdalen Street in Norwich.

Ancestors Coffee along Magdalen Street in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Magdalen Street NR3 1LE Norwich 

This 100pc vegan coffee shop is nestled along Magdalen Street. 

But hidden away upstairs is a sunny terrace to sit and enjoy a nice drink and a slice of home-made cake. 

This independent business was recently taken on by new owners. 

In a recent Instagram post, the business announced that it would be increasing its opening hours to 4pm from May 9 so customers can “sit and chill as the summer evenings get longer”. 

Biddy’s Tearoom

Biddy's Tea Room, on Lower Gate Lane, Norwich, is still operating at 50pc capacity. Picture: Archant

Biddy's Tea Room, on Lower Gate Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL, Norwich 

Step back in time with a traditional afternoon tea at Biddy's.  

The Victorian-inspired tearoom is renowned for its cakes, which are baked in-house, and there's a menu of more than 50 blends of tea to work your way through. 

It offers seating outside of the tearoom in the Norwich Lanes. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The new Aylsham Road bus lane which subpostmistress Caron Press, inset, and others are against 

Why a new city bus lane is causing havoc for bosses

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City school shortlisted for prestigious national award

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mark Franklin's cousin Rosie Miller, pictured inset, has paid tribute to him after his death in Mile Cross

Relatives of man found dead in home on moment they heard tragic news

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Trooper the Staffie cross was tied to a tree and abandoned in Mousehold Heath in Sprowston. 

'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon