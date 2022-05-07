Seven cafes with outdoor seating in Norwich

Here are 7 cafes with outdoors seating in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

When the sun is shining and you’re in need of a caffeine hit, why not wander down to Norwich’s array of cafes with outdoor seating.

Here are seven cafes you can visit:

Merchants House

The courtyard at The Merchant's House in Norwich.

Where: Fye Bridge Street, NR3 1LJ, Norwich

Merchants House serves coffee and fine ale in the fine city of Norwich

And if it’s a sunny day, its hidden medieval courtyard offers a great spot to relax.

The venue also regularly hosts pop-up events and live music.

Nourish

Nourish cafe on Grove Road in Norwich.

Where: Grove Road, NR1 3RT, Norwich

Located close to the city centre, Nourish offers a little haven for coffee drinkers.

It has a quaint outside seating area surrounded by foliage.

It offers “fresh, healthy and nutritious food and great coffee” including a breakfast, brunch and lunch menu.

There are also vegan, dairy free and gluten free options available.

Café 33

Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street.

Where: Exchange Street, Norwich NR2 1DP

It’s best to get up early if you want to visit Café 33.

This popular city centre business can often be seen with people queueing to get a table.

It also offers seating outside the front so you can enjoy a nice lunch and watch the world go by.

On its website, it states: “We have become renowned in Norwich (and beyond) for our wide selection of homemade cakes and hearty brunches, which we serve all day long.”

Carberrys

Carberrys cafe in Wensum Street. Pictured is owner Louise Hanrahan and manager Sophie Doleyn, with resident golden retriever called Toby.

Where: Wensum Street, NR3 1HY, Norwich

It has a tasty menu and is located in a prime spot close to Norwich Cathedral - but the biggest draw to Carberrys café is Toby the golden retriever.

And he can often be seen snoozing in the doorway.

This dog-friendly café even has a courtyard area so your pooches can lounge in the sun while you enjoy a spot of lunch.

It offers locally roasted coffee, gelato ice creams, freshly made lunches, homemade cakes and more.

Franks

Frank's Bar in Norwich has added additional seating along Bedford Street.

Where: Bedford Street, NR2 1AR, Norwich

This “hip all-day hangout” is another popular café-bar in the city centre.

It offers a small courtyard out the back as well as seating options along the main thoroughfare of Bedford street - great if people watching is your thing.

On its website it, states: “We’re happy for you to enjoy Frank’s Bar in a range of different ways, whether it be with a coffee, glass of wine, tasty meal, or cheeky nibbles we’re really quite flexible.

“We like to make Sunday’s special as well by offering a fantastic Sunday Breakfast menu featuring our ever-popular Full English Breakfast along with the usual selection of great coffee and general loveliness.”

Ancestors Coffee

Ancestors Coffee along Magdalen Street in Norwich.

Where: Magdalen Street NR3 1LE Norwich

This 100pc vegan coffee shop is nestled along Magdalen Street.

But hidden away upstairs is a sunny terrace to sit and enjoy a nice drink and a slice of home-made cake.

This independent business was recently taken on by new owners.

In a recent Instagram post, the business announced that it would be increasing its opening hours to 4pm from May 9 so customers can “sit and chill as the summer evenings get longer”.

Biddy’s Tearoom

Biddy's Tea Room, on Lower Gate Lane, Norwich.

Where: Lower Goat Lane, NR2 1EL, Norwich

Step back in time with a traditional afternoon tea at Biddy's.

The Victorian-inspired tearoom is renowned for its cakes, which are baked in-house, and there's a menu of more than 50 blends of tea to work your way through.

It offers seating outside of the tearoom in the Norwich Lanes.