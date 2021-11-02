News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

New café serving giant scones and toasties opens at Norwich Theatre Royal

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:32 PM November 2, 2021
Hospitality assistant, Qudra Heron, serving scones at the newly opened Cafe Royal

Hospitality assistant, Qudra Heron, serving scones at the newly opened Café Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal. PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal has launched a new café packed with local produce to encourage people into the venue even when there is not a performance on. 

Café Royal has opened on the ground floor and offers a range of coffees and other hot and cold drinks, alongside giant sweet and savoury scones, cakes, pastries and toasties.

Pastries served at Cafe Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal.PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY

Pastries served at Café Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal. PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2021

It compliments the pre-theatre dining available already at the Prelude restaurant and promotes and supports local producers.

This includes Loaf Microbakery in Wymondham, Norfolk Dapple and Norfolk White Lady cheese and Sponge Cakes handmade in Holt.

Stephen Wright, commercial and visitor services director, with the team at the newly opened Cafe Royal

Stephen Wright, commercial and visitor services director, with the team at the newly opened Café Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal. From left, Qudra Heron, Bianca Bennett, and head of commercial, Laura Wakefield. PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2021

Stephen Wright, commercial and visitor services director, said: "We've always had an ambition to have a daytime offering seven days a week not focused on shows.

"We wanted something for our generous supporters and also for people to pop in and have a cup of coffee.

"It is also a way of getting people to use our building as there are always loads of activities happening." 

The newly opened Cafe Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal.PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY

The newly opened Café Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal. PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award
  3. 3 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  1. 4 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  2. 5 Police called after van's worth of waste is dumped at city beauty spot
  3. 6 Man arrested after air gun incident at lap dancing club
  4. 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  5. 8 Parents can't afford son's birthday present after theft of £5k power tools
  6. 9 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich
  7. 10 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest

Café Royal is open daily from 8.30am until 5pm, closing earlier on matinee days, and the tables and chairs are cleared away in the evening to make space for audiences and the stalls bar.

It is part of a wider refurbishment of the venue that took place while it was closed, which has included new floors, lighting, artwork and upcycled furniture to bring out the building's art deco heritage. 

Stephen Wright, commercial and visitor services director, with the team at the newly opened Cafe Royal.

Stephen Wright, commercial and visitor services director, with the team at the newly opened Café Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal. From left, Qudra Heron, Bianca Bennett, and head of commercial, Laura Wakefield. PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2021

The café is also available as a workspace and a place where community groups can meet.

The new venture supports Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, commercially.

The organisation is governed by an independent charitable trust and receives no regular public subsidy, generating all of its own income through tickets sales, commercial activities and fundraising.

One of the cakes served at the Cafe Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal.PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the cakes served at the Café Royal at Norwich Theatre Royal. PICTURE: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2021

Any surplus funds generated each year are reinvested into Norwich Theatre’s artistic and creative programmes and support its work with the community to keep inspiring future generations.

Mr Wright added: "The reaction has been really, really positive and the outdoor seating gives us a street presence which Norwich Theatre Royal has never had."

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A person has died after a suspected medical episode at West End Street Gardens near Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon