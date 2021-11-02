New café serving giant scones and toasties opens at Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich Theatre Royal has launched a new café packed with local produce to encourage people into the venue even when there is not a performance on.
Café Royal has opened on the ground floor and offers a range of coffees and other hot and cold drinks, alongside giant sweet and savoury scones, cakes, pastries and toasties.
It compliments the pre-theatre dining available already at the Prelude restaurant and promotes and supports local producers.
This includes Loaf Microbakery in Wymondham, Norfolk Dapple and Norfolk White Lady cheese and Sponge Cakes handmade in Holt.
Stephen Wright, commercial and visitor services director, said: "We've always had an ambition to have a daytime offering seven days a week not focused on shows.
"We wanted something for our generous supporters and also for people to pop in and have a cup of coffee.
"It is also a way of getting people to use our building as there are always loads of activities happening."
Café Royal is open daily from 8.30am until 5pm, closing earlier on matinee days, and the tables and chairs are cleared away in the evening to make space for audiences and the stalls bar.
It is part of a wider refurbishment of the venue that took place while it was closed, which has included new floors, lighting, artwork and upcycled furniture to bring out the building's art deco heritage.
The café is also available as a workspace and a place where community groups can meet.
The new venture supports Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, commercially.
The organisation is governed by an independent charitable trust and receives no regular public subsidy, generating all of its own income through tickets sales, commercial activities and fundraising.
Any surplus funds generated each year are reinvested into Norwich Theatre’s artistic and creative programmes and support its work with the community to keep inspiring future generations.
Mr Wright added: "The reaction has been really, really positive and the outdoor seating gives us a street presence which Norwich Theatre Royal has never had."