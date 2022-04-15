Take a look inside pub's new basement cabaret club with secret door

Aidan Mahon has opened a basement cabaret club called Poitín below his Irish pub Pogue Mahon's. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

From burlesque acts to stand-up comedians, a new secret cabaret club with a speakeasy feel has opened below an Irish pub in Norwich.

It is called Poitín, named after Irish moonshine, and is located below Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road.

Inside the new Poitín cabaret club below Pogue Mahon's. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The pub was opened by seasoned publican Aidan Mahon, 51, in December last year, who has run venues in the city for 20 years including Delaneys and The Dog House.

It has a 1920s-feel and is set over four floors, with the new cabaret club in the basement with a stage.

A mix of acts perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the new cabaret club. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

To start with, Poitín is open on Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm until the early hours, with acts performing from 11am to 1.30am.

It is free entry with table service and its own bar, which includes prosecco and wine by the bottle, Irish whiskies and Guinness.

Customers enjoying the new Poitín cabaret club at the soft launch. - Credit: Britanny Woodman/Archant

Pogue Mahon's is open to all ages during the week, but on Friday and Saturday nights it is for over-25s and in Poitín it will be for over-30s.

Mr Mahon, who grew up in Cork in Ireland, said: "We want people to enjoy and appreciate the cabaret acts - it is definitely not somewhere for hen and stag dos.

Aidan Mahon in the games room in the new cabaret club. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

"It has a lovely vibe and is a place where people can go to experience something different and it feels like stepping back in time."

To gain access, people need to go to the main Pogue Mahon's bar and can request a password.

Customers enjoying the new secret bar in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

They then go outside and down the stairs to a secret door and ring the doorbell.

This will flash a light at the basement bar to alert staff and the customer is allowed in if they know the password.

To add to the excitement, the acts performing will not be advertised and it is a surprise on the night.

The outside area in the new cabaret club. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

This will include burlesque acts, singers, stand-up comedians, drag acts and musicians.

Mr Mahon held a soft launch on Wednesday night and it got a great reaction.

St Patrick's Day at Pogue Mahon's on Prince of Wales. Owner Aidan Mahon. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He added: "People loved it and the over-30s crowd were very open to the entertainment."