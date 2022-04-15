Take a look inside pub's new basement cabaret club with secret door
- Credit: Louisa Baldwin
From burlesque acts to stand-up comedians, a new secret cabaret club with a speakeasy feel has opened below an Irish pub in Norwich.
It is called Poitín, named after Irish moonshine, and is located below Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road.
The pub was opened by seasoned publican Aidan Mahon, 51, in December last year, who has run venues in the city for 20 years including Delaneys and The Dog House.
It has a 1920s-feel and is set over four floors, with the new cabaret club in the basement with a stage.
To start with, Poitín is open on Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm until the early hours, with acts performing from 11am to 1.30am.
It is free entry with table service and its own bar, which includes prosecco and wine by the bottle, Irish whiskies and Guinness.
Pogue Mahon's is open to all ages during the week, but on Friday and Saturday nights it is for over-25s and in Poitín it will be for over-30s.
Mr Mahon, who grew up in Cork in Ireland, said: "We want people to enjoy and appreciate the cabaret acts - it is definitely not somewhere for hen and stag dos.
Most Read
- 1 Tenants turfed out of tower block due to safety fears
- 2 The city café where Toby the golden retriever greets customers
- 3 Complaints over family sex show coming to city festival
- 4 Calls for e-scooter BAN in Norwich following accidents
- 5 See inside two-bedroom flat in former mansion on sale for £425k
- 6 Villagers' fears for future of beloved deer park
- 7 Easter fair back at Chapelfield Gardens after two years away
- 8 Man punched in the face in city taxi rank attack
- 9 Moped rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash
- 10 Teenager facing jail term after pleading guilty to arson attack
"It has a lovely vibe and is a place where people can go to experience something different and it feels like stepping back in time."
To gain access, people need to go to the main Pogue Mahon's bar and can request a password.
They then go outside and down the stairs to a secret door and ring the doorbell.
This will flash a light at the basement bar to alert staff and the customer is allowed in if they know the password.
To add to the excitement, the acts performing will not be advertised and it is a surprise on the night.
This will include burlesque acts, singers, stand-up comedians, drag acts and musicians.
Mr Mahon held a soft launch on Wednesday night and it got a great reaction.
He added: "People loved it and the over-30s crowd were very open to the entertainment."