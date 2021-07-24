Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival

Published: 2:27 PM July 24, 2021

Queues formed in Norwich as hundreds of people lined up to tuck into a hot dog and wash it down with a refreshing cider.

The Sausage and Cider Fest, which tours the UK, stopped off at St Andrew's Hall in the city centre on Saturday for its Norwich outing.

Hot dogs at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

By 12pm, as the event opened, queues had quickly built, snaking out of the door and around the area outside the Halls, before heading down towards the Playhouse on St George's Street.

The event, which had day and night sessions, included food eating competitions, live music, more than 25 types of cider, garden games and 15 flavours of sausage.

Its eating contest challenges competitors to take on sausages with differing levels of heat, including one using fresh Carolina Reaper chilis.

