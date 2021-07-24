News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Queues in Norwich as hundreds flock to cider and sausage festival

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 2:27 PM July 24, 2021   
Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich.

Queues build outside St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Queues formed in Norwich as hundreds of people lined up to tuck into a hot dog and wash it down with a refreshing cider.

The Sausage and Cider Fest, which tours the UK, stopped off at St Andrew's Hall in the city centre on Saturday for its Norwich outing.

Hot dogs at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich.

Hot dogs at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

By 12pm, as the event opened, queues had quickly built, snaking out of the door and around the area outside the Halls, before heading down towards the Playhouse on St George's Street.

The event, which had day and night sessions, included food eating competitions, live music, more than 25 types of cider, garden games and 15 flavours of sausage.

Matthew Owen, from Lowestoft, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich.

Matthew Owen, from Lowestoft, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Its eating contest challenges competitors to take on sausages with differing levels of heat, including one using fresh Carolina Reaper chilis.

From left to right, Kerry Lyme and Christopher Raynor with Ross Cook and Wendy Raynor, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest.

From left to right, Kerry Lyme and Christopher Raynor with Ross Cook and Wendy Raynor, enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Rebecca Crossley from Norwich at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich on Saturday.

Rebecca Crossley from Norwich at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich on Saturday. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Craig Mackie from Norwich was among those tucking into cider and sausage at the festival at St Andrew's Hall on Saturday.

Craig Mackie from Norwich was among those tucking into cider and sausage at the festival at St Andrew's Hall on Saturday. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Megan Long and Luke Fox from Attleborough, pictured at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich.

Megan Long and Luke Fox from Attleborough, pictured at the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

People enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich's St Andrew's Hall.

People enjoying the Sausage and Cider Fest in Norwich's St Andrew's Hall. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

From left to right, Allie Nicoletti and Dave Boden from Norwich with Gemma Houlden and Tim Lucas from Lowestoft.

From left to right, Allie Nicoletti and Dave Boden from Norwich with Gemma Houlden and Tim Lucas from Lowestoft. - Credit: Neil Didsbury


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Waterloo park Norwich

Cafe in historic park pavilion to reopen after £36,000 renovation

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
lidl aylsham road

Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Coronavirus

Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jones shoe shop in Norwich

Shoe shop founded in 1857 closes down

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus