New Burger King site approved in city centre

Plans for a new city-centre Burger King restaurant have been approved.

The fast-food burger joint is set to open on Brigg Street after permission for the “change of use of ground and basement floor levels from retail to hot food takeaway” was granted by Norwich City Council.

It also includes the “installation of plant” at the former Virgin store.

As part of the decision notice on the council’s planning portal, it states that the site “shall not be open to the public, trading, or have members of the public as customers or guests on the premises after 12pm on any one day and before 8am on the following day”.

It also adds that no extract ventilation or fume extraction system shall be installed or erected on the site unless in accordance with the approved scheme.

No use of the premises permitted shall take place until the approved scheme has been installed and is operational.

In planning documents it stated that the new restaurant will generate 26 jobs and help to drive footfall and improve the “viability of the shopping area”.



