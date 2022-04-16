Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
New Burger King restaurant opens in city centre

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:48 PM April 16, 2022
Updated: 1:49 PM April 16, 2022
Burger King has opened in Brigg Street, Norwich.

Burger King has opened in Brigg Street, Norwich.

Shoppers can finally satisfy their cravings for a whopper as Burger King has launched its new site in the city centre. 

The fast food chain has officially thrown open its doors in Brigg Street to the delight of hungry visitors. 

It comes more than a year since Burger King in the food court of Norwich’s Castle Quarter – the only one in the city centre - was closed when the site was taken over as part of a Covid-19 vaccination unit

The food court was being used a vaccination centre until January this year. 

But burger lovers were relieved when plans for a new restaurant were submitted with Norwich City Council in October 2021. 

Burger King has opened in Brigg Street, Norwich.

Burger King has opened in Brigg Street, Norwich.

The burger shop is located within the former Virgin store and forms part of a larger three-storey building in Brigg Street.

In planning documents online it stated that the new restaurant would generate 26 jobs, help to drive footfall and improve the “viability of the shopping area”. 

It includes a small seating area for up to six customers. 

Burger King is open Monday to Friday, 11am until 8pm and Saturday to Sunday, 11am until 6pm.  

