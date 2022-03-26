Burger joint where you can also play games opening in Norwich
A new burger joint is set to shake up the city with customers able to play a whole host of games too.
Burger and Social is a "neighbourhood hangout" set to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter at the end of April this year.
It first launched at The Jolly Brewers pub in Shouldham Thorpe, west Norfolk, in January and is expanding due to its success.
Both are run by business partners Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson.
Mr Noble said: "We were looking to do something a bit different to bring back that social element as we came out of lockdown."
They serve locally-sourced homemade burgers, with lots of vegan options too, loaded fries, garlic bread, milkshakes and desserts, such as a brownie burger.
The social side includes video and board games and darts.
There will also be an unlimited monthly burger subscription available and delivery too.