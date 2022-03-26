Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Burger joint where you can also play games opening in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:00 PM March 26, 2022
Burger and Social is opening in Norwich. 

Burger and Social is opening in Norwich. - Credit: Burger and Social

A new burger joint is set to shake up the city with customers able to play a whole host of games too. 

Burger and Social is a "neighbourhood hangout" set to open in Norwich's Castle Quarter at the end of April this year.

Castle Quarter during COVID19 lock down. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Burger and Social is opening in the Castle Quarter Norwich. - Credit: Archant

It first launched at The Jolly Brewers pub in Shouldham Thorpe, west Norfolk, in January and is expanding due to its success.

Both are run by business partners Adam Noble and Aaron Dobson.

Mr Noble said: "We were looking to do something a bit different to bring back that social element as we came out of lockdown."

The brownie dessert burger in a brioche bun from Burger and Social.

The brownie dessert burger in a brioche bun from Burger and Social. - Credit: Burger and Social

They serve locally-sourced homemade burgers, with lots of vegan options too, loaded fries, garlic bread, milkshakes and desserts, such as a brownie burger.

The social side includes video and board games and darts. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach
  2. 2 Masked raiders target city newsagent shop
  3. 3 7 of the best family-friendly pubs in Norwich
  1. 4 Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich
  2. 5 Final whistle blown on Sunday footy club after swearing dispute
  3. 6 Van crashes into village train station
  4. 7 Thousands of people in Norwich invited to trial new NHS cancer test
  5. 8 Have you visited the secret courtyard behind a Norwich café?
  6. 9 Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months
  7. 10 Have you been to Norwich's 'dessert street'?

There will also be an unlimited monthly burger subscription available and delivery too. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The speed camera in Ipswich Road Norwich, which is flashing every car that drives past

City speed camera flashes every car that drives past

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's Pound Lane fire, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Taverham district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou with The Kitchenary Cookshop owner Liz Clancy who is retiring 

Cookery shop to close as founder retires after three decades

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Beeston Garden centre is expanding. Adam Willimott, manager. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Broadland District Council

Garden centre near NDR hoping to expand after lockdown boost

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon