Norwich brownie shop now sending out letterbox deliveries across UK

A brownie shop in Norwich city centre is now sending out its sweet treats across the country with letterbox deliveries.

Jonathan Lummis, 27, opened Brownies and Coffee at 2 Guildhall Hill in September 2020.

Despite having to deal with various lockdowns and restrictions he has many regulars, with one recently asking him to cater at their wedding.

Some of the sweet treats on offer at Brownies and Coffee in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

He wanted to take brownies to the next level with a range of innovative flavours on offer, including tiramisu, crème brûlée and a billionaire's one.

Mr Lummis said: "I like to be really creative and come up with different recipes and flavours - it is not just classic brownies.

"I also have pastries baked here fresh every morning and I am serious about coffees too."

Inside Brownies and Coffee in Norwich, where you can eat-in or takeaway. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

He has now launched a website with boxes of brownies on offer that can be posted around the UK, with trays of a single flavour or a mixed selection with six, eight or twelve treats.

This includes a luxury box with white chocolate chunk, salted caramel and cheesecake and a vegan one with chocolate orange, salted caramel and hazelnut praline.

Brownies and Coffee owner Jonathan Lummis has loved baking since he was a child. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Mr Lummis said: "I had lots of messages from people around the UK asking if I delivered so I decided to do it and started selling online last week.

"The first ones have been sent out and it has gone really well.

"People have sent them as gifts which is cool and so far locations have included Bolton, Somerset and London."

Mr Lummis' earliest memory is baking with his mum Stephanie when he was four or five and now she has passed away her legacy lives on in his business.

Brownies and Coffee opened in Norwich in September 2020. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

He grew up in Norwich but before the first lockdown had been working in Switzerland as a teaching assistant.

He added: "When that came to an end in 2019 I wanted to do something I really enjoyed doing."

Brownies and Coffee is open 9.30am until 4pm Tuesday to Saturday - follow on Instagram @_browniesandcoffee and order for delivery at yestobrownies.com