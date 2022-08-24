Pub planning 'biggest Tapfest yet' with 120 beers and ciders on draught
- Credit: Brewery Tap
A city pub is planning to see out the summer by holding its "biggest Tapfest yet" with 120 beers and ciders on draught.
The Brewery Tap, Lawson Road, is holding its annual summer beer festival, called Tapfest, from Thursday, September 15, to Sunday, September 18.
The event will bring guests beers from local and national brewers as well as craft ales from the USA.
Special one-off brews will also be on offer.
Landlord Mark White said: "In order to see out the summer with a bang we are planning the biggest Tapfest ever.
"There is so much doom and gloom around and summer is near its end so we wanted to offer respite from that and offer the chance to try something new and have a dance.
"We will have the best casks and kegs we can get our hands on, including some one-offs you won't be able to try anywhere else in the world."
Live music and DJs will be providing entertainment inside and out, and resident kitchen Motherchip has some special dishes planned.