City pub launches 'naughty potato lollies' and hopes to be 'centre of fun'

The Brewery Tap in NR3 has launched a new range of "naughty" tornado potato dishes and hopes to be a haven of fun for people this winter - Credit: Brewery Tap

A city pub hopes to become a "beacon of light" for the NR3 area through what looks set to be a challenging winter.

The Brewery Tap in Lawson Road has pledged to be a place to "escape troubles and woes".

And its resident kitchen has created a "brilliantly naughty" new dish to coincide - 'tornado potato lollipops'.

There is a full line-up of live music planned for every Sunday at the Brewery Tap - Credit: Brewery Tap

Fresh off the back of its biggest ever beer festival, the pub plans to keep the good times going with live music, unique brews and much more in the coming months.

Landlord Mark White said: "Tapfest was an amazing success. People needed a big blow-out with summer coming to an end and that is what we delivered.

"You can always judge a good beer festival depending on the amount of beer left but even though we had 120 different beers and ciders on tap, it was all gone by the end.

The Monster Munch-inspired tornado potato dish by Motherchip, available at the Brewery Tap in Norwich - Credit: Brewery Tap

"It felt like the first time things had returned to some normality post-Covid."

Attention has now turned to the autumn and winter months and the Brewery Tap hopes to be a "centre of fun" amid a challenging winter for many.

"There is lots of depressing news at the moment so we decided to make the pub a centre of fun to escape troubles and woes," Mr White said.

"We'll whack the heating up when chilly and we have a huge line-up of bands every Sunday.

"There's a dark beer festival coming up and we also plan to bring in the most fun beers around that you won't find anywhere else so there is always something new to try.

"When Christmas comes around, we plan to put up a seven-metre tree which will be a beacon of light for NR3."

Customers left the bar dry at the Brewery Tap's Tapfest - Credit: Brewery Tap

Its resident kitchen Motherchip has also launched its new tornado potato dish, a spiralised spud topped with a host of flavours from around the world.

From an ode to Monster Munch pickled onion crisps, to a Cajun-inspired corn salsa-topped dish, there are lots to try.

Mr White added: "You cannot eat these things without getting messy. Motherchip is all about putting the naughtiest things on the greatest food on the planet - the chip.

There are flavours from around the world to choose from to top the tornado potato dishes - Credit: Brewery Tap

"As well as savoury options we even have a sweet one, topped with cinnamon, sugar and maple syrup.

"Who doesn't want to eat a giant potato lolly?"