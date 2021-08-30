Cheers! City pub to revive beer festival as bounce back continues

Published: 4:50 PM August 30, 2021

Fat Cat Brewery Tap Tapfest beer festival. Staff members getting ready for the festival, left to right, George Shotton, Jack Lawry, Charlotte Pullum, Shannon Corby, Laura Hedley-White, Mark White, Rebecca White, Will Chappell and Rich Rouse.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A city pub is preparing for the return of its annual beer festival promising an embarrassment of tipples on tap.

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap on Lawson Road will revive its Tapfest event next year, which will see the event revived for the first time since 2019.

Already offering a huge range of beers on cask and keg and traditional ciders, the festival will see the number of different brews on offer swell close to 100.

Owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, test the beer ready for the reopening of the Brewery Tap on Monday when lockdown restrictions are relaxed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It will also see live music and food on offer as the pub industry continues to bounce back from 18 months of disruption during the pandemic.

Mark White, landlord at the Brewery Tap, said: "This year, more than ever, we want Tapfest to be a true celebration of pubs, people and pints.

You may also want to watch:

"Pubs are places where friendships are made, romances spark up and all of life's events take place - what better way to celebrate having a pint in a pub than with a beer festival?"

Owner Mark White checks the beer as the Brewery Tap gets ready to reopen on Monday when lockdown restrictions are relaxed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Taking place over a four-day weekend in mid-September, the event will see up to 100 lines of cask, keg and traditional ciders on offer, with some of the Fat Cat Brewery's own concoctions certain to feature.

Mr White added: "We want Tapfest to be the event that you can bring anyone to.

"We will have heritage beers you will remember from being dragged around the pubs when you were a kid and forced to play darts and eat Smith's salt and shake crisps.

"We will have modern classics that first got you into pale ales, contemporary hop-bombs that define the word craft and the ones your dad holds up to the light and turns his nose up at because he's convinced he's going to spend to days chained to the toilet because they're murky'.

"And all the beers in between in all different styles and strengths.

"So bring your mates, work colleagues, a Tinder date, your parents, your next door neighbour and your dog and come and tick off a few beers at a proper pub beer festival."

Tapfest runs at the Brewery Tap from Thursday, September 16 until Sunday, September 19.



