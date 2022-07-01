Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City pub hosting garden party with live music and 'UK's best' beers

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:04 PM July 1, 2022
The Brewery Tap is holding a summer "knees-up" with live music, BBQ and a tap takeover from Cornish brewers Verdant

A north city pub is planning a "summer knees-up like no other" with live music and a tap takeover from the 'UK's best brewery'.

The Brewery Tap, on Lawson Road, is inviting punters to join them on Saturday, July 9 for a garden party which hopes to be fun for all the family.

The event coincides with a tap takeover by the award-winning Cornish brewery Verdant, who was named the UK's best independent brewery in 2021 by HonestBrew and Best New Brewer by international beer company, Ratebeer.

The Brewery Tap's Garden Party promises to be fun for all the family

Nina Bullock of the Brewery Tap said: “We love a knees-up at The Brewery Tap and this is the first time we’ve ever put on an event quite like this.

"It’s truly a day for the whole family. We’ve got free giant outdoor games for all ages, and Motherchip will be putting on an outdoor grill in addition to their usual fully-loaded chips.

"There’s a Tiki-themed Pimms and Prosecco Bar and we've got fantastic live music from Those Deadbeat Cats from 2-4pm playing their fun, wild, rock 'n' roll.

"There's even Pooch Hooch and biscuits for your dog."

