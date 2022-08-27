Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 independents offering bottomless brunch in Norwich city centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM August 27, 2022
Samantha Whitehouse with the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice vegan café.

Samantha Whitehouse with the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice vegan café with a glass of prosecco and board games. Pictured are the Slice and Dice breakfast and fruit pancakes. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

From free-flowing Guinness to unlimited fizz, here are some of the best bottomless brunches available from independent bars, cafés and restaurants in Norwich city centre. 

1. The Bun Exchange at The Butcher Bhoy, Exchange Street

When: Friday: 12noon-5.30pm, Saturday: 12noon-5pm, Sundays: 12noon to 3pm, 1.5 hour slots 

Price: £28.95pp

The Bun Exchange has a kitchen residency at this Irish pub and the brunch food options include tasty burgers and hot dogs.

You can wash it down with unlimited Guinness, prosecco, house cocktails, draught beer, wine and soft drinks.

Hot and cold mezzes are on offer at Gem of Norwich, alongside grills Picture: Nebil Avis/Contributed

Gem of Norwich offers a daily bottomless brunch. - Credit: Nebil Avis

2. Gem of Norwich, Thorpe Road 

When: Daily: 12noon-4pm, 1.5 hour slots 

Most Read

  1. 1 Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city
  2. 2 Long delays on busy road in city suburb due to roadworks
  3. 3 Electric transport retailer closing city shop
  1. 4 Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich
  2. 5 Norfolk woman scales Mount Snowdon after losing more than seven stone
  3. 6 Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather
  4. 7 Artisan bakery to take over city café
  5. 8 ‘Scared and degraded’ - Teenager’s trauma after shopkeeper sex attack
  6. 9 'Uber chic' Georgian flat selling in city centre for £200,000
  7. 10 First look: Wine bar and cheese room added to new Jarrold food hall

Price: £29.90pp

If you are bored of avocado on toast, then head to this fabulous Turkish restaurant for bottomless brunch with a twist.

It includes five cold mezzes and five hot mezzes to share, ranging from hummus to calamari, with unlimited prosecco, wine and soft drinks. 

3. Middletons Steakhouse and Grill, Timber Hill

When: Sunday-Friday: 12noon-7pm, Saturday, 12noon-6pm, two-hour slots 

Price: £31.50pp

Middletons Steakhouse and Grill in Norwich's historic Timber Hill has just launched bottomless brunch, which includes a brunch dish, side and unlimited drinks. 

The drinks on offer are cocktails, including a Pina Colada and Pornstar Martini, prosecco, draught Peroni and mocktails. 

The Slice and Dice vegan breakfast is part of the bottomless brunch.

The Slice and Dice vegan breakfast is part of the bottomless brunch. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

4. Slice and Dice, St Benedicts Street

When: Tuesday to Sunday: Slots starting from 10am to 3pm, two-hour slots 

Price: £32pp with bottomless prosecco, £39pp with bottomless prosecco and cocktails

Tuck into a tasty brunch at this 100pc vegan board game café in St Benedicts Street.

Food options include a breakfast burrito and pancakes and while unlimited drinks last for two hours, you can pay an additional £3.50pp to play board games for up to four hours. 

A Mamma Mia-themed brunch with bottomless cocktails is coming to Norwich. 

Enjoy bottomless cocktails at The Rabbit Hole Bar. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

5.  The Rabbit Hole Bar, Upper King Street 

When: Saturday: 3.30pm-5pm

Price: £35pp

This newly-opened bar in Norwich is perfect for cosy weekend catch-ups over top notch food and drinks. 

The price includes unlimited cocktails and is a little different from your usual brunch fare as you will be given a grazing platter between two, which is made by Odelish Catering. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Footage posted on Instagram by @itz.makapaka appears to show a group of teenagers on top of the Duke Street crane.

Exclusive

Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Wroxham Road, Sprowston, Norwich

Pink house with wartime air raid bunker hits market for £400k

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon