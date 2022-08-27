5 independents offering bottomless brunch in Norwich city centre
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
From free-flowing Guinness to unlimited fizz, here are some of the best bottomless brunches available from independent bars, cafés and restaurants in Norwich city centre.
1. The Bun Exchange at The Butcher Bhoy, Exchange Street
When: Friday: 12noon-5.30pm, Saturday: 12noon-5pm, Sundays: 12noon to 3pm, 1.5 hour slots
Price: £28.95pp
The Bun Exchange has a kitchen residency at this Irish pub and the brunch food options include tasty burgers and hot dogs.
You can wash it down with unlimited Guinness, prosecco, house cocktails, draught beer, wine and soft drinks.
2. Gem of Norwich, Thorpe Road
When: Daily: 12noon-4pm, 1.5 hour slots
Price: £29.90pp
If you are bored of avocado on toast, then head to this fabulous Turkish restaurant for bottomless brunch with a twist.
It includes five cold mezzes and five hot mezzes to share, ranging from hummus to calamari, with unlimited prosecco, wine and soft drinks.
3. Middletons Steakhouse and Grill, Timber Hill
When: Sunday-Friday: 12noon-7pm, Saturday, 12noon-6pm, two-hour slots
Price: £31.50pp
Middletons Steakhouse and Grill in Norwich's historic Timber Hill has just launched bottomless brunch, which includes a brunch dish, side and unlimited drinks.
The drinks on offer are cocktails, including a Pina Colada and Pornstar Martini, prosecco, draught Peroni and mocktails.
4. Slice and Dice, St Benedicts Street
When: Tuesday to Sunday: Slots starting from 10am to 3pm, two-hour slots
Price: £32pp with bottomless prosecco, £39pp with bottomless prosecco and cocktails
Tuck into a tasty brunch at this 100pc vegan board game café in St Benedicts Street.
Food options include a breakfast burrito and pancakes and while unlimited drinks last for two hours, you can pay an additional £3.50pp to play board games for up to four hours.
5. The Rabbit Hole Bar, Upper King Street
When: Saturday: 3.30pm-5pm
Price: £35pp
This newly-opened bar in Norwich is perfect for cosy weekend catch-ups over top notch food and drinks.
The price includes unlimited cocktails and is a little different from your usual brunch fare as you will be given a grazing platter between two, which is made by Odelish Catering.