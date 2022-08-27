5 independents offering bottomless brunch in Norwich city centre

Samantha Whitehouse with the bottomless brunch at Slice and Dice vegan café with a glass of prosecco and board games. Pictured are the Slice and Dice breakfast and fruit pancakes. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

From free-flowing Guinness to unlimited fizz, here are some of the best bottomless brunches available from independent bars, cafés and restaurants in Norwich city centre.

1. The Bun Exchange at The Butcher Bhoy, Exchange Street

When: Friday: 12noon-5.30pm, Saturday: 12noon-5pm, Sundays: 12noon to 3pm, 1.5 hour slots

Price: £28.95pp

The Bun Exchange has a kitchen residency at this Irish pub and the brunch food options include tasty burgers and hot dogs.

You can wash it down with unlimited Guinness, prosecco, house cocktails, draught beer, wine and soft drinks.

Gem of Norwich offers a daily bottomless brunch. - Credit: Nebil Avis

2. Gem of Norwich, Thorpe Road

When: Daily: 12noon-4pm, 1.5 hour slots

Price: £29.90pp

If you are bored of avocado on toast, then head to this fabulous Turkish restaurant for bottomless brunch with a twist.

It includes five cold mezzes and five hot mezzes to share, ranging from hummus to calamari, with unlimited prosecco, wine and soft drinks.

3. Middletons Steakhouse and Grill, Timber Hill

When: Sunday-Friday: 12noon-7pm, Saturday, 12noon-6pm, two-hour slots

Price: £31.50pp

Middletons Steakhouse and Grill in Norwich's historic Timber Hill has just launched bottomless brunch, which includes a brunch dish, side and unlimited drinks.

The drinks on offer are cocktails, including a Pina Colada and Pornstar Martini, prosecco, draught Peroni and mocktails.

The Slice and Dice vegan breakfast is part of the bottomless brunch. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

4. Slice and Dice, St Benedicts Street

When: Tuesday to Sunday: Slots starting from 10am to 3pm, two-hour slots

Price: £32pp with bottomless prosecco, £39pp with bottomless prosecco and cocktails

Tuck into a tasty brunch at this 100pc vegan board game café in St Benedicts Street.

Food options include a breakfast burrito and pancakes and while unlimited drinks last for two hours, you can pay an additional £3.50pp to play board games for up to four hours.

Enjoy bottomless cocktails at The Rabbit Hole Bar. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

5. The Rabbit Hole Bar, Upper King Street

When: Saturday: 3.30pm-5pm

Price: £35pp

This newly-opened bar in Norwich is perfect for cosy weekend catch-ups over top notch food and drinks.

The price includes unlimited cocktails and is a little different from your usual brunch fare as you will be given a grazing platter between two, which is made by Odelish Catering.