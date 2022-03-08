Botanical Garden Bar returning for 2022 with pizza, play and pint for £20

Curious Directive is bringing back its Botanical Garden Bar for 2022. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth/Natalie Songer

Enjoy a tasty pizza and a pint in Norwich's secret garden as a popular outdoor bar is returning for 2022.

Theatre company Curious Directive is based at St Simon and St Jude Church in Elm Hill and launched Botanical Garden Bar in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Due to its success it returned in 2021 and will reopen for the 2022 season in May.

Get tickets to see Spindrift in Norwich this May and June. - Credit: Richard Davenport

From Thursday to Saturday from May 19 to June 4 at 7.30pm, the company will be performing Spindrift, an epic drama about a woman who has won a Nobel Prize for quantum biology.

Customers will be able to enjoy a pizza, alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and ticket to the play for £20 or just the show for £13.50 (£11 concessions).

Jack Lowe, artistic director, said: "It is an amazing deal where you can see an international company homegrown in Norwich."

A pizza from the Botanical Garden Bar in Norwich. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

From May 19, the bar will be open Thursday to Saturday throughout the summer from 6pm to 11pm.

Book at curiousdirective.com/spindrift2022