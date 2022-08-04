Enjoy pizzas and live music in Norwich’s secret garden

Botanical Garden Bar in Elm Hill is launching new live music events - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

A Norwich garden bar and kitchen is hosting the first of its new live music events.

Botanical Garden Bar & Kitchen is launching Greenhouse Sessions, the first of which is taking place alongside the venue's £10 Thursdays.

On Thursdays, customers can get a pizza and any drink for just a tenner from 5.30pm to 9pm.

The first event will feature singer DanDann, who will be performing jazz and blues covers at the Elm Hill bar in Elm Hill on August 4 from 7pm onwards.

The bar and kitchen is managed by the team operating out of St Simon and St Jude Church, award-winning theatre company Curious Directive.

The team transformed its garden into an outdoor bar in 2020 which has returned in 2021 and 2022 due to popular demand.

Booking is advised as the event is already at 70pc capacity.

The bar is also looking for other singers to perform in future Greenhouse Sessions. Those interested are asked to contact info@curiousdirective.com

Botanical Garden Bar and Kitchen is also open Thursday and Friday from 5.30pm to 10.45pm and on Saturday from 12.30pm to 10.45pm.