TV show winners coming to Norwich street food market
- Credit: Junkyard Market/Bong Bong's
Foodies are in for a treat this weekend as winners of Channel 4's My Million Pound Menu will be serving up its award-winning dishes at Norwich's Junkyard Market.
Bong Bong's, formerly BBQ Dreamz, appeared on the show in 2019 and has since been regularly named one of London's best street food traders by critics for its Filipino-inspired street food.
And for mums, there is an added free treat waiting on Mothering Sunday.
Callum McCormick, head of growth at Junkyard Market said: "We have lots of exciting vendors planned for this weekend and the sun is back out so we will have outdoor and indoor seating and heated areas for the evening.
"On Saturday night we will have a magician performing as well as DJs playing upbeat music.
"And on Sunday we have a special day planned to celebrate all the mums, who will be offered a free glass of prosecco if they book their table in advance."
Bookings can be made on the Junkyard Market website and walk-ins are also accepted.
More information and the full list of vendors can be found here - www.junkyardmarket.co.uk
Junkyard Market is open Fridays 5 - 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays between 12 - 10pm.