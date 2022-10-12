Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

NR3 kitchen to serve roasts in second pub after 'phenomenal' demand

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:35 PM October 12, 2022
Blue's NR3 will soon be serving its roast dinners from the Crown Point Tavern in Trowse

Blue's NR3 will soon be serving its roast dinners from the Crown Point Tavern in Trowse - Credit: Andy Charnock/Archant

A NR3 kitchen which is booked up every Sunday for its "delicious" roasts will soon be serving up the British staple at another location.

Blue's NR3 is already based at the Roseberry pub and now it is teaming up with the Crown Point Tavern, in Trowse, to start offering roast dinners there too.

It comes as demand has been soaring with tables being booked far in advance.

A roast dinner by Blue's NR3 at the Roseberry pub

A roast dinner by Blue's NR3 at the Roseberry pub - Credit: Andy Charnock

But now co-owner and chef, Andy Charnock, said the new collaboration will mean hungry punters will have another place to get a Blue's roast. 

The 34-year-old said: "On Sunday the demand is phenomenal.

"We get booked up so early now and we don't want to disappoint people.

"So we thought 'let's branch out' - and the Crown Point is a such lovely country pub.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away
  2. 2 New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb
  3. 3 Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home
  1. 4 Council steps in over row between NR3 neighbours
  2. 5 CSI called to Pottergate after bones dug up
  3. 6 Farmer to stand trial for confrontation with vegan protestors
  4. 7 Huge period home for sale near Norwich for £1.4m
  5. 8 Talks on moving homeless group from shop entrance this week
  6. 9 Audi A3 abandoned on riverbank after crash at ford
  7. 10 How to get from Norwich to London for £10

"Now it means we can feed more people."

The Blue's NR3 team at the Roseberry pub

The Blue's NR3 team at the Roseberry pub - Credit: Andy Charnock

Blue's NR3 has ensured that the roast dinners will be "exactly the same high quality" and taste, with fresh and local ingredients. 

Mr Charnock said they are hoping to launch their roasts from the Crown Point in late October to early November. 

He added: "I want to thank everyone for supporting us. It has been amazing."

The Crown Point Tavern in Trowse has reopened under new management. Landlord of The Stanley, David R

The Crown Point Tavern in Trowse - Credit: Sonya Duncan



Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ellen Grove and her partner Jacob Emerson, the new owners of the Steam Packet

New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A shop outside the city is hoping the issue with tarmac cracking and sinking into the ground is sorted soon

Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon