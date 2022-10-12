NR3 kitchen to serve roasts in second pub after 'phenomenal' demand

Blue's NR3 will soon be serving its roast dinners from the Crown Point Tavern in Trowse - Credit: Andy Charnock/Archant

A NR3 kitchen which is booked up every Sunday for its "delicious" roasts will soon be serving up the British staple at another location.

Blue's NR3 is already based at the Roseberry pub and now it is teaming up with the Crown Point Tavern, in Trowse, to start offering roast dinners there too.

It comes as demand has been soaring with tables being booked far in advance.

A roast dinner by Blue's NR3 at the Roseberry pub - Credit: Andy Charnock

But now co-owner and chef, Andy Charnock, said the new collaboration will mean hungry punters will have another place to get a Blue's roast.

The 34-year-old said: "On Sunday the demand is phenomenal.

"We get booked up so early now and we don't want to disappoint people.

"So we thought 'let's branch out' - and the Crown Point is a such lovely country pub.

"Now it means we can feed more people."

The Blue's NR3 team at the Roseberry pub - Credit: Andy Charnock

Blue's NR3 has ensured that the roast dinners will be "exactly the same high quality" and taste, with fresh and local ingredients.

Mr Charnock said they are hoping to launch their roasts from the Crown Point in late October to early November.

He added: "I want to thank everyone for supporting us. It has been amazing."

The Crown Point Tavern in Trowse - Credit: Sonya Duncan







