Former local football manager opens shake shop in Norwich
- Credit: Supplied
A new shake shop has opened its doors in the city and the owner is hoping to make the people of Norwich healthier and happier.
Bafode Carvalho, 37, from Sprowston, has opened BK Nutrition Café in 2 Waterloo Road, off Magdalen Road, and it serves shakes, energising teas and coffee.
The shakes use water and protein powder instead of milk and the flavours include peanut butter Oreo, raspberry and white chocolate and banana bread.
There are also pre and post workout drinks and protein bars and chips on offer.
Mr Carvalho has used nutrition products for many years and also runs the Carvalho Football Academy for youngsters.
Four years ago, he was also manager of Cromer Town Football Club.
He said: "The feedback has been great since we opened on November 8 and people love it."
BK Nutrition Café is open Monday and Wednesday 7.30am to 3pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 7.30am to 5pm, Saturday 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8.30am to 3pm.
Follow on Instagram @bk.nutrition.cafe