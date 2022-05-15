Doughnut cookies topped with Biscoff are new addition on city baker's menu

Bethany Jackson is the owner of Beth's Sweet Treats in Norwich. - Credit: Bethany Jackson

Doughnut-shaped cookies loaded with tasty toppings are a new creation from a Norwich baker whose dream is to open a stall on the market.

Beth's Sweet Treats has been satisfying cake-lovers in the city and is owned by Bethany Jackson, a self-taught baker and part-time NHS worker.

The 26-year-old, who is also a mother-of-one, said it all started when friends and family started asking for her bakes, so she took the plunge to turn it into a business.

And one year on, Ms Jackson, from Norwich, said she has been "blown away" with support as orders continue to flood in.

"I have always loved baking," she said. "But it's just something I have taught myself over the years.

"I also started baking a lot more in lockdown. Then in February last year, I created an Instagram and it has just gone from there."

Those looking for a sugary hit can order celebration cakes, treat boxes, cake jars, and now 'dookies'.

Doughnut cookies loaded with tasty toppings are a new creation from Beth's Sweet Treats in Norwich. - Credit: Bethany Jackson

The new treats are doughnut-shaped cookies topped with either Biscoff, Bounty, Cadbury, Nutella, or a Crunchy bar.

Ms Jackson also makes wedding cakes but she is fully booked for 2022 and already has orders coming in for 2023 and 2024.

She said: "The reviews have been amazing.

Cake jars by Beth's Sweet Treats. - Credit: Bethany Jackson

"I only recently launched the 'dookies' but already someone said to me it’s one of the best things they have eaten.

"And people really love my cakes and cake jars. It's a lovely feeling knowing that are enjoying something I have made."

Ms Jackson will also attend her first market this summer and hopes to get more pencilled in the diary to showcase her baking skills further afield.

Doughnut cookies 'dookies' topped with a Crunchy bar from Beth's Sweet Treats in Norwich. - Credit: Bethany Jackson

As the business continues to grow, in the future she hopes to make it a full-time job.

She added: "It's really blossoming. I am creating a website at the moment and I would like that to take off.

"But the big dream is to have a market stall in Norwich and eventually my own little shop.

"I’m very grateful to all of my customers and I'm excited to see where this goes."