The places in Norwich offering Yorkshire puddings with a twist

Enjoy Yorkshire puddings with a twist from Giant Yorkie Roast Co. and The Food Vault. - Credit: Sam Brown

To celebrate British Yorkshire Pudding Day on February 6, we have rounded up some of the best places offering the roast dinner staple in Norwich.

A Sunday roast from Norwich Smokehouse. - Credit: Andy Davis

1. Norwich Smokehouse, 6 Aylsham Crescent

This takeaway opened late last year and aims to bring the authentic American smokehouse experience to the city.

Owner Andy recently launched Sunday roasts, available from 12pm to 4pm, and each comes with all the trimmings and a smoky cauliflower cheese loaded Yorkshire pudding.

Call 01603 474747 to arrange collection or delivery and see menus at norwichsmokehouse.com

2. The Food Vault, 98 Silver Road

Chef Sam Brown opened The Food Vault in NR3 last year and it has proved a big hit.

He offers Yorkshire pudding wraps, hot meat baguettes, homemade cakes and more.

The Food Vault is open Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm and weekends 8am to 3pm and you can also order takeaways through Deliveroo.

3. Giant Yorkie Roast Co., Redwell Brewery

Mr Brown also runs The Redwell Vault Pizzeria and Giant Yorkie Roast Co. from Redwell Brewery in Trowse, just outside the city.

On Sundays from 12pm to 5pm you can enjoy a giant Yorkshire pudding filled with your choice of meat, or a vegetarian option, garlic and rosemary roast potatoes, roasted baby carrots, fresh vegetables and sticky red cabbage with "proper" gravy.

He also delivers the dish cold to be heated up which you can order at giantyorkieroast.co.uk

4. Yorky Shack, Junkyard Market

Yorky Shack is one of the vendors that has been appearing at street food event Junkyard Market in the St Mary's Works car park.

The event runs every Friday to Sunday and the Yorky Shack is normally there on Sundays offering Yorkshire pudding wraps with all the trimmings and plenty of gravy.

Book a table at junkyardmarket.co.uk