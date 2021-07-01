7 of the best beer gardens in Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM July 1, 2021

As the weather warms up and more people are coming out to enjoy Norwich's many pubs for fine food and drink, a popular option continues to be places with good outdoor spaces.

Here is a selection of seven pubs with great beer gardens that families and friends can enjoy.

1. The Blue Boar, Wroxham Road, Sprowston

The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Families can enjoy a great roast dinner or home-cooked meal in the large beer garden while little ones can enjoy the play equipment. The spacious area is safely fenced off from the main Wroxham Road and there is plenty of room for people to sit down outside.

2. The Black Horse, Earlham Road

The beer garden at the Black Horse on Earlham Road. - Credit: The Black Horse

This pub's garden is a popular spot for beers as well as cocktails and good food so it is no wonder tables outside get snapped up quickly, particularly in the summer.

3. Gibraltar Gardens, Heigham Street

The Gibraltar Gardens beer garden on Heigham Street. - Credit: Archant © 2012

With parts of this pub dating back 300 years, the Gibraltar Gardens provides a picturesque backdrop for outdoor diners. Boasting views of the River Wensum, it is one of the most tranquil spots to enjoy food and drink in the city.

4. The Garden House, Pembroke Road

The Garden House beer garden in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

This Golden Triangle favourite has one of the largest beer gardens in the city. It has a good marquee to provide cover on rainy days too.

5. The York, Leicester Street

The beer garden at The York pub in Norwich. - Credit: The York

Here is another pub in the Golden Triangle with a very large beer garden where customers can enjoy classic pub dishes and good drinks.

6. The Georgian Townhouse, Unthank Road

The Georgian Townhouse. - Credit: Simon Finlay

A firm favourite with families, this popular pub has a good play area for children and it has good food and drink options for parents and youngsters.

7. Fat Cat Brewery Tap, Lawson Road

Fat Cat Brewery Tap owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, pictured ahead of the pub reopening on Monday, April 12. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This pub is a beer lover's paradise and offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere in its triangular garden and permanent covered outdoor areas. Food and chip fans will also love the Motherchip dishes.







