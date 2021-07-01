News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the best beer gardens in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:30 AM July 1, 2021   
The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap on Lawson Road, Norwich. - Credit: The Fat Cat Brewery Tap

As the weather warms up and more people are coming out to enjoy Norwich's many pubs for fine food and drink, a popular option continues to be places with good outdoor spaces.

Here is a selection of seven pubs with great beer gardens that families and friends can enjoy.

1. The Blue Boar, Wroxham Road, Sprowston

Landlord David Turnbull retiring from the Blue Boar pub after 38 years. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The Blue Boar pub in Sprowston. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Families can enjoy a great roast dinner or home-cooked meal in the large beer garden while little ones can enjoy the play equipment. The spacious area is safely fenced off from the main Wroxham Road and there is plenty of room for people to sit down outside.

2. The Black Horse, Earlham Road

The Black Horse 

The beer garden at the Black Horse on Earlham Road. - Credit: The Black Horse

You may also want to watch:

This pub's garden is a popular spot for beers as well as cocktails and good food so it is no wonder tables outside get snapped up quickly, particularly in the summer.

3. Gibraltar Gardens, Heigham Street

Gibraltar Gardens. Photo: Bill Smith

The Gibraltar Gardens beer garden on Heigham Street. - Credit: Archant © 2012

Most Read

  1. 1 New doughnut van launches outside Norwich pub
  2. 2 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
  3. 3 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
  1. 4 CCTV shows group untie moored up boats in 'dangerous' 2am prank
  2. 5 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'
  3. 6 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
  4. 7 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
  5. 8 Derelict gardener's lodge in 'movie location' setting for sale
  6. 9 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
  7. 10 Norwich man accused of 18 sex offences, including nine rapes

With parts of this pub dating back 300 years, the Gibraltar Gardens provides a picturesque backdrop for outdoor diners. Boasting views of the River Wensum, it is one of the most tranquil spots to enjoy food and drink in the city.

4. The Garden House, Pembroke Road

The beer garden at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Garden House beer garden in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

This Golden Triangle favourite has one of the largest beer gardens in the city. It has a good marquee to provide cover on rainy days too.

5. The York, Leicester Street

The York

The beer garden at The York pub in Norwich. - Credit: The York

Here is another pub in the Golden Triangle with a very large beer garden where customers can enjoy classic pub dishes and good drinks.

6. The Georgian Townhouse, Unthank Road

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The Georgian Townhouse. - Credit: Simon Finlay

A firm favourite with families, this popular pub has a good play area for children and it has good food and drink options for parents and youngsters.

7. Fat Cat Brewery Tap, Lawson Road

Owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, test the bee

Fat Cat Brewery Tap owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, pictured ahead of the pub reopening on Monday, April 12. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This pub is a beer lover's paradise and offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere in its triangular garden and permanent covered outdoor areas. Food and chip fans will also love the Motherchip dishes.



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Kent, from Paul Kent Hair Studio, PIC: Peter Walsh

Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: We

Exclusive

City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
St Giles Pantry Norwich

Norfolk Live

Thief steals gin - but gets a shock when he opens bottles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Views from around Mousehold Heath

Opinion

OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go

Peter Offord

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus