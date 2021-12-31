News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the best places we ate at in Norwich in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM December 31, 2021
Burgers and small plates from The Rose Tavern in Norwich. 

The Rose Tavern was one of the best places we ate at in Norwich in 2021. - Credit: James Randle

From Turkish restaurants to a popular bistro, here are some of the best places we visited in Norwich in 2021.

1. Haggle, St Benedicts Street

A range of dishes from Haggle in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. 

A range of dishes from Haggle in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Richard Porritt, editor, said: "Pound-for-pound the best place to eat in Norwich in 2021 was Haggle in St Benedicts Street.

"The atmosphere, the décor, the excellent service … and that’s before you even get to the incredible food.

"Add to this the fact that it is extraordinarily good value and you have the best all-round restaurant in the city. Long may its reign continue!"

2. The Rose Tavern, Rupert Street 

Chargrilled chicken and chorizo burger. 

Chargrilled chicken and chorizo burger. - Credit: James Randle

Louisa Baldwin, what's on editor, said: "This no-frills Golden Triangle pub is serving up some seriously tasty food.

"On offer is a range of small plates, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, and fantastic burgers.

Most Read

  1. 1 From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around
  2. 2 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  3. 3 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
  1. 4 Car park used by market traders in rules breach
  2. 5 Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021
  3. 6 7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2022
  4. 7 Norfolk dog walker struck by Christmas Day drink driver
  5. 8 The tragic inspiration behind new city shop
  6. 9 Is New Year's Eve in the city cancelled?
  7. 10 Woman threatened police officer with a knife in Norwich

"On Sundays, you can tuck into a delicious Sunday roast with all the trimmings."  

3. Urban Lounge, Magdalen Road 

The fully loaded boxes were hearty and delicious (Urban Lounge, Norwich)

Fully loaded box from Urban Lounge in Norwich. - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Donna-Louise Bishop, specialist reporter, said: "The variety of options here is a massive highlight for me.

"It’s not just the food and drink, but also the option to pick what type of experience you want. It’s great to enjoy breakfast with friends or have a fun evening out.

"It also caters for families and a couple wanting to spend some relaxing time together. Urban Lounge is really something very special."

4. Farmyard, St Benedicts Street 

The staff of Farmyard on St Benedicts Street Norwich, with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding.

The staff of Farmyard with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding. - Credit: Farmyard

Georgina Taylor, social media specialist, said: "The quality of the food was second to none, a delicious menu and I wish I could have tried everything.

"It has the food of a fine dining restaurant but with a relaxed atmosphere. I would go here again and again."

5. Shish Go, Plumstead Road 

Dishes from Shish Go on Plumstead Road in Norwich.

Dishes from Shish Go on Plumstead Road in Norwich. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Lauren Fitchett, deputy news editor, said: "Shish Go, in Plumstead Road, cooks over coals, serving smoky, grilled meat and fish kebabs with fresh salads, bread and sauces.

"Dishes were light but big on flavour - and it was nice to enjoy a takeaway which was a treat, but didn't require a nap after.

"A brilliant discovery which I've gone back to since. Try the sigara boregi - delicate fried feta and spinach rolls."

6. The Workshop, Earlham Road

The Workshop, on Earlham Road, Norwich. Pictured, front to back, the baba ganoush, batatas harras, a

Food from The Workshop in Earlham Road. - Credit: Geraldine Scott

Owen Sennitt, live news reporter, said: "My favourite place to eat in Norwich is The Workshop.

"All its dishes are so full of flavour and I love being able to enjoy lots of different little dishes. The pistachio hot chocolate is also to die for!"

7. Gem of Norwich, Thorpe Road

Mixed barbecue including chicken shish and lamb adana at Gem of Norwich. Picture: Nick Richards

Mixed barbecue including chicken shish and lamb adana at Gem of Norwich. Picture: Nick Richards - Credit: Archant

Jessica Long, live news editor, said: "This is a must-visit restaurant for tasty, yet simple food, and excellent service.

"Highlights on the menu include the smoked aubergine dip and borek - a pastry filled with feta, parsley, spinach and herbs which somehow gets more flavoursome with each bite.

"For special occasions try the bottomless brunch which comes with five hot meze, five cold meze and unlimited prosecco for an hour, and even sometimes an offer of a piggy back from the waiter!"

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City Covid rate passes national average

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Surlingham House will be converted for educational use for The Parkside School

Housing News

Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra, Sprowston

Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon