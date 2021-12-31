7 of the best places we ate at in Norwich in 2021

The Rose Tavern was one of the best places we ate at in Norwich in 2021. - Credit: James Randle

From Turkish restaurants to a popular bistro, here are some of the best places we visited in Norwich in 2021.

1. Haggle, St Benedicts Street

A range of dishes from Haggle in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Richard Porritt, editor, said: "Pound-for-pound the best place to eat in Norwich in 2021 was Haggle in St Benedicts Street.

"The atmosphere, the décor, the excellent service … and that’s before you even get to the incredible food.

"Add to this the fact that it is extraordinarily good value and you have the best all-round restaurant in the city. Long may its reign continue!"

2. The Rose Tavern, Rupert Street

Chargrilled chicken and chorizo burger. - Credit: James Randle

Louisa Baldwin, what's on editor, said: "This no-frills Golden Triangle pub is serving up some seriously tasty food.

"On offer is a range of small plates, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, and fantastic burgers.

"On Sundays, you can tuck into a delicious Sunday roast with all the trimmings."

3. Urban Lounge, Magdalen Road

Fully loaded box from Urban Lounge in Norwich. - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Donna-Louise Bishop, specialist reporter, said: "The variety of options here is a massive highlight for me.

"It’s not just the food and drink, but also the option to pick what type of experience you want. It’s great to enjoy breakfast with friends or have a fun evening out.

"It also caters for families and a couple wanting to spend some relaxing time together. Urban Lounge is really something very special."

4. Farmyard, St Benedicts Street

The staff of Farmyard with their third AA rosette which Chef Patron Andrew Jones is holding. - Credit: Farmyard

Georgina Taylor, social media specialist, said: "The quality of the food was second to none, a delicious menu and I wish I could have tried everything.

"It has the food of a fine dining restaurant but with a relaxed atmosphere. I would go here again and again."

5. Shish Go, Plumstead Road

Dishes from Shish Go on Plumstead Road in Norwich. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Lauren Fitchett, deputy news editor, said: "Shish Go, in Plumstead Road, cooks over coals, serving smoky, grilled meat and fish kebabs with fresh salads, bread and sauces.

"Dishes were light but big on flavour - and it was nice to enjoy a takeaway which was a treat, but didn't require a nap after.

"A brilliant discovery which I've gone back to since. Try the sigara boregi - delicate fried feta and spinach rolls."

6. The Workshop, Earlham Road

Food from The Workshop in Earlham Road. - Credit: Geraldine Scott

Owen Sennitt, live news reporter, said: "My favourite place to eat in Norwich is The Workshop.

"All its dishes are so full of flavour and I love being able to enjoy lots of different little dishes. The pistachio hot chocolate is also to die for!"

7. Gem of Norwich, Thorpe Road

Mixed barbecue including chicken shish and lamb adana at Gem of Norwich. Picture: Nick Richards - Credit: Archant

Jessica Long, live news editor, said: "This is a must-visit restaurant for tasty, yet simple food, and excellent service.

"Highlights on the menu include the smoked aubergine dip and borek - a pastry filled with feta, parsley, spinach and herbs which somehow gets more flavoursome with each bite.

"For special occasions try the bottomless brunch which comes with five hot meze, five cold meze and unlimited prosecco for an hour, and even sometimes an offer of a piggy back from the waiter!"