From pub grub to brunch: Here are some of the best places to eat in NR2

The Golden Triangle is one of the most sought-after locations in Norwich - and not just for its properties.

The area is full to the brim with excellent restaurants and cafes, serving everything from posh pub grub to Asian street food.

Here are some of the best places to eat in the area.

1. Connaught Kitchen

Sunday, August 21. A delicious lunch at Connaught Kitchen, on Connaught Street, Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Where: 80 Connaught Road, Norwich, NR2 3BS

Tucked away in the heart of the suburb, Connaught Kitchen offers a tasty brunch menu with lots of vegetarian and vegan options.

As well as its café, the business also hosts a regular super club and pop-up food vendors. A regular is the Jerky Boys Club which serves Caribbean food.

2. Blue Joanna

Blue Joanna restaurant. General manager Ninnie Lear, left, and head chef Tom Thornber.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: 103 Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PE

In the main shopping strip of the Golden Triangle, Blue Joanna serves up Asian-style street food and tasty cocktails.

It serves dishes such as Korean BBQ chicken wings, pineapple and ginger pork ribs and wasabi battered prawns.

3. The Green Grocers

Luke Coathup, owner of The Green Grocers in Norwich’s Earlham House shops. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Where: 2-4 Earlham House, Norwich, NR2 3PD

The Green Grocers is an independent wholefoods store, café and bakery, with an emphasis on organic and local produce.

This café is a popular breakfast spot with vegetarian and vegan options available.

Its pizzas are also a favourite with NR2 folk.

4. The Black Horse

The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Where: 50 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DE

From small dishes to posh pub grub, the Black Horse offers a broad selection of tasty food to suit every occasion.

It's the perfect summer spot to come enjoy a lovely meal in the sunshine courtesy of its large garden. Its roast dinners are also very popular.

5. The York

The Australian Breakfast and full English you can order on the brunch menu at The York in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

Where: 1 Leicester Street, Norwich, NR2 2AS

The York in Leicester Street decided to expand its food offering earlier this year.

It offers a brunch and lunch with dishes including the York breakfast, burgers and sandwiches served with homemade crisps.

The Ruben with roast beef, dill pickles, horseradish cream, sauerkraut and melted cheese served on sourdough toast is among the most popular.

6. Goulash House

The pork dish with bacon rind at the Goulash House - Credit: Archant

Where: 31 St Stephens Road, Norwich NR1 3SP

If you're looking for something a bit different, the Goulash House serves "the finest Hungarian food" in Norwich.

You can tuck into the original Hungarian beef goulash, or other options include lamb and wild boar or mushroom goulash for vegetarians.

7. The Rose Tavern

The Rose Tavern in Rupert Street, Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

Where: 88 Rupert Street, Norwich, NR2 2AT

The family-run pub in NR2 offers home-cooked food every evening and a lunch menu on Saturdays.

They serve "delicious" burgers, small plates and chips with a range of toppings, as well as a specials board.







