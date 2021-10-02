7 of the best pizza places in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Published: 11:15 AM October 2, 2021

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and Patrizia Buoso serve the best pizza in Norwich according to Trip Advisor - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

There is little in the world that generates as much pleasure as a slice of pizza.

When you take that first bite of soft dough topped with rich tomato sauce and melted cheese it is surely impossible not to radiate with joy.

Thankfully in Norwich there is an abundance of great places to satisfy your pizza cravings.

Here are seven of the top-rated pizza places in Norwich according to TripAdvisor, as of September 30 2021.

1. Saporita Norwich

Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, Norwich NR2 1AD

Opening times: Monday 11am - 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday 11am - 8pm, Friday to Saturday 11am - 10pm

"A slice of Italy in the heart of Norwich", Saporita is the highest-rated pizza place in the city on Tripadvisor with a five-star rating.

Run by mother and daughter duo Veronica Iapichino and Patrizia Buoso, Saporita offers traditional Italian street food such as pizza by the slice, focaccia, paninis and panzerotti.

Cooking pizzas the traditional way at Donnelli's Pizzeria - Credit: Donnelli's

2. Donnelli's Pizzeria

Where: 17 Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12 - 10pm, Sundays 12 - 8pm

Donnelli's offers authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas from its restaurant in Timberhill.

Owner Eric Donnelly perfected his dough recipe in his garage bakery and served his pizzas at festivals before moving to a permanent home in Norwich.

Donnelli's tend to keep it traditional with its toppings, using only the finest ingredients sourced from Italy.

Brick Pizza Credit: Joshua Cooper - Credit: Archant

3. Brick Pizza

Where: 39 Market Place, Norwich NR2 1ND

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 12 - 10pm

At number three, Brick Pizza has established itself as one of the most-loved pizza spots in Norwich.

It keeps it relatively traditional with it toppings, such as ham and mushroom, Margherita and roasted vegetables.

Vegan options are also available and its frozen pizza range has helped the business branch out in recent years.

4. Bella Italia

Where: 3 Red Lion Street, NR1 3QF and 4A Riverside, NR1 1EE

Opening times: Monday to Thursday 11am - 10pm, Friday to Saturday 11am - 11pm, Sundays 11am - 10pm

While there are many great independent pizza places in the city it seems the public are quite fond of Italian restaurant chain Bella Italia.

Bella Italia has more than 90 restaurants in the UK and Ireland. Its two spots in Norwich, in Red Lion Street and Riverside, are often popular with locals and visitors alike.

5. Pizza Hut

Where: Longwater Retail Park, Costessey, Norwich NR5 0JT

Opening times: Monday to Thursday 11am - 10pm, Friday to Saturday 11am - 11pm, Sundays 11am - 10pm

Pizza Hut has five locations in Norwich but it is the Longwater branch which makes it to number five in the list.

The multinational American franchise has been satisfying customers since 1958 and was founded in Whichita, Kanas, in the USA.

A range of deep-pan pizzas are available with a wide range of toppings.

Chef Ron's Kitchen and Roman's Juice Bar. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide - Credit: Archant

6. Ron's Kitchen

Where: 19 Lower Goat Ln, Norwich NR2 1EL

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 10am - 5pm

It is hard not to be tempted when passing Ron's Kitchen in the Norwich Lanes as its window display is always full of a wide range of tasty-looking food.

Its New York-style pizza by the slice has become a popular lunchtime favourite for many and it also has freshly made sandwiches and juices on offer.

Limited seating is available outside but St Gregory's Green is at the end of the lane.

Ron's Kitchen is currently closed for a summer break but will be back open on Tuesday, October 5.

Rocco Consiglio, left, and right, Bruno Armenante, outside the Sicily Trattoria. Photo: Rocco Consiglio - Credit: Archant

7. Sicily Trattoria

Where: 3 Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2 1HX

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 12 - 10pm

Bruno Armenante and Rocco Consiglio opened the Sicily Trattoria restaurant in June 2020 after previously having a stall at Norwich Market.

It has a fantastic selection of pizzas with a wide range of exciting toppings. The owners developed their talents in their native Italy, so you know their food is going to be of the highest quality.

The menu changes frequently but often includes classics such as Napoli and Margherita pizzas as well as a range of pasta dishes.