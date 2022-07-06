5 of the best kebab takeaways in Norwich according to readers

Greek restaurant Krasades Taverna on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Whether it’s a Friday night treat on the sofa or the last stop after a night out, sometimes you can’t beat a kebab.

But with so much choice in Norwich, it can’t be hard to choose which one to order from.

Here are five of the best kebab takeaways, according to Norwich Evening News readers.

Krasades Taverna

Where: 17 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1BD

This Greek restaurant and takeaway claims to be the best kebab shop in Norwich and our readers agreed.

It offers traditional dishes and sides and its meats are cooked on a charcoal grill.

When asked for the city’s best kebab takeaways, Matthew Browes wrote: “Krasades on Prince of Wales Road. I have been going there for about 40 years."

Wayne Ball added: “Krasades Prince of Wales Road is by far the best.”

Vine Leaves

Vine Leaves on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 55 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich NR1 1BL

This takeaway was another favourite on Prince of Wales Road named by readers.

It offers chicken and lamb doner or shish kebabs, as well as kofte and mixed kebabs.

If your feeling hungry, you can also order a large kebab feast for four people which includes chicken shish, kofte and lamb doner, mixed salad, large chips, four pittas, four pots of sauce and a bottle of drink.

Nergiz

Nergiz Restaurant on Magdalen Street. - Credit: Nergiz

Where: 45 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LQ

A popular option at Nergiz is its chicken shawarma wrap.

This restaurant and takeaway on Magdalen Street is a favourite with our readers and the Fry Up Inspector.

In a previous post online, the food reviewer wrote: “Always great food by these guys and such great value for money."

H&S BBQ

Where: 195 Drayton Road, Norwich, NR3 2PG

H&S BBQ serves up “super delicious kebabs”, according to its website.

And many of our readers agreed.

A favourite is their chicken shish with pitta, salad and sauce.

Baba’s Kebab House

Baba's Kebab House on Sprowston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: 478 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4DY

Baba’s is another go-to for the city's kebab-lovers.

You can choose from doner, shish, kofte, chicken or mixed.

One reviewer online wrote: “Lovely kebabs. I can highly recommend this place.”