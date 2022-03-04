9 of the best cocktail bars in Norwich, according to our readers
Whether your favourite is a Cosmo, a Martini or something more obscure, Norwich's cocktail scene has you covered.
Here are nine of the city's best cocktail bars, according to Evening News readers.
1. Chambers Cocktail Company
Where: 12-14 Wensum St, Norwich, NR3 1HY
When: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4pm to 11pm, and Friday to Saturday, 4pm to 12am
This bar, which serves "new and interesting" drinks, has previously been named the best in the country.
Opened in 2018, Chambers uses homemade ingredients to make unique drinks.
Its menu includes the Rhubarbra Streisand, the Vienna and the Pomelo.
2. Tipsy Jar
Where: 8 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN
When: Tuesday to Thursday, 4pm to 11.30pm, and Friday to Saturday, 1pm to 12am
Decorated in an industrial style, Tipsy Jar serves its customers cocktails in a jar.
Drinkers are then given glasses, ice and garnishes to make up their own cocktail.
The menu includes Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and other classics.
3. Blue Joanna
Where: 103 Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2PE
When: Tuesday to Saturday, 5.30pm to 12am
Blue Joanna is a bar and restaurant in a small NR2 venue which is perfect for a relaxed night listening to live music.
It serves food such as chicken wings, tofu bites and fried rice.
The cocktail menu includes monthly specials, such as Mango Margaritas, as well as classics like Midori Sours and Cosmos.
4. The Wildman
Where: 29 Bedford St, Norwich, NR2 1AG
When: Every day, 11am to 12pm
Tucked away in the Norwich Lanes, this compact bar serves toasties and pork pies alongside its drinks.
The cocktail menu includes classics, spritzes, originals and mocktails.
Customers can also enjoy more unique cocktails including Orange Stiletto, Glen Koko, Moulin Rouge and Clover Berry.
5. Arboretum
Where: 43 St Benedicts St, Norwich, NR2 4PG
When: Tuesday to Friday, 5pm to 10pm, and Saturday, 12pm to 10pm
This bar is styled as an early 20th-century doctor surgery, serving tinctures alongside live music.
Owned by a former Norwich University of the Arts student, the business offers locally-sourced drinks and an all-British wine list in the bar come antique store.
6. Mr Postles Apothecary
Where: 2 Upper King St, Norwich, NR3 1HA
When: Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm, Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am, Sunday, 10am to 4pm
Another historically-inspired bar, Mr Postles is based on an 1820s apothecary.
The bar offers food such as small plates, wings and burgers and its customers can enjoy "theatrical" cocktails including Cherry Bakewell and Apple Pie Martini.
7. Bond No.28
Where: 27-28 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RE
When: Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am
Alongside its drinks, the Tombland bar serves pizzas and sharing platters.
Its spring and summer cocktail menu includes Peach Sour and Choc Ice and it also has a Canary-inspired drink.
8. Gonzo's Tea Room
Where: 68 London St, Norwich, NR2 1JT
When: Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 3am, Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 3.30am
This bar was once named among the top 30 cocktail bars in the UK by The Times.
The menu includes The Lady and Mr Grey, the Love DVA and the Dr Gonzo.
It also offers some craft beers.
9. Rooftop Gardens
Where: The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Ln, Norwich, NR1 1BY
When: Every day, 8am to 12am
Look over our fine city while you enjoy a cocktail from Rooftop Gardens.
The restaurant serves food throughout the day, from baked camembert to confit duck leg.
The drinks menu includes classics as well as unique cocktails like the Pear Snap and the Frozen Rose.