9 of the best cocktail bars in Norwich, according to our readers

Cameron Skinner, supervisor at Tipsy Jar in Norwich, pouring a cocktail. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Whether your favourite is a Cosmo, a Martini or something more obscure, Norwich's cocktail scene has you covered.

Here are nine of the city's best cocktail bars, according to Evening News readers.

1. Chambers Cocktail Company

Where: 12-14 Wensum St, Norwich, NR3 1HY

When: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4pm to 11pm, and Friday to Saturday, 4pm to 12am

This bar, which serves "new and interesting" drinks, has previously been named the best in the country.

Opened in 2018, Chambers uses homemade ingredients to make unique drinks.

Its menu includes the Rhubarbra Streisand, the Vienna and the Pomelo.

2. Tipsy Jar

Cocktails at Tipsy Jar in Norwich are served in a jar with ice, which needs to be shaken and poured. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: 8 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN

When: Tuesday to Thursday, 4pm to 11.30pm, and Friday to Saturday, 1pm to 12am

Decorated in an industrial style, Tipsy Jar serves its customers cocktails in a jar.

Drinkers are then given glasses, ice and garnishes to make up their own cocktail.

The menu includes Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and other classics.

3. Blue Joanna

Where: 103 Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2PE

When: Tuesday to Saturday, 5.30pm to 12am

Blue Joanna is a bar and restaurant in a small NR2 venue which is perfect for a relaxed night listening to live music.

It serves food such as chicken wings, tofu bites and fried rice.

The cocktail menu includes monthly specials, such as Mango Margaritas, as well as classics like Midori Sours and Cosmos.

4. The Wildman

Where: 29 Bedford St, Norwich, NR2 1AG

When: Every day, 11am to 12pm

Tucked away in the Norwich Lanes, this compact bar serves toasties and pork pies alongside its drinks.

The cocktail menu includes classics, spritzes, originals and mocktails.

Customers can also enjoy more unique cocktails including Orange Stiletto, Glen Koko, Moulin Rouge and Clover Berry.

5. Arboretum

Greg Williams the propietor of Arboretum in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Where: 43 St Benedicts St, Norwich, NR2 4PG

When: Tuesday to Friday, 5pm to 10pm, and Saturday, 12pm to 10pm

This bar is styled as an early 20th-century doctor surgery, serving tinctures alongside live music.

Owned by a former Norwich University of the Arts student, the business offers locally-sourced drinks and an all-British wine list in the bar come antique store.

6. Mr Postles Apothecary

Pornstar Martinis from Mr Postles Apothecary - Credit: Archant

Where: 2 Upper King St, Norwich, NR3 1HA

When: Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm, Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am, Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Another historically-inspired bar, Mr Postles is based on an 1820s apothecary.

The bar offers food such as small plates, wings and burgers and its customers can enjoy "theatrical" cocktails including Cherry Bakewell and Apple Pie Martini.

7. Bond No.28

Where: 27-28 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RE

When: Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

Alongside its drinks, the Tombland bar serves pizzas and sharing platters.

Its spring and summer cocktail menu includes Peach Sour and Choc Ice and it also has a Canary-inspired drink.

8. Gonzo's Tea Room

Where: 68 London St, Norwich, NR2 1JT

When: Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 3am, Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 3.30am

This bar was once named among the top 30 cocktail bars in the UK by The Times.

The menu includes The Lady and Mr Grey, the Love DVA and the Dr Gonzo.

It also offers some craft beers.

9. Rooftop Gardens

Where: The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Ln, Norwich, NR1 1BY

When: Every day, 8am to 12am

Look over our fine city while you enjoy a cocktail from Rooftop Gardens.

The restaurant serves food throughout the day, from baked camembert to confit duck leg.

The drinks menu includes classics as well as unique cocktails like the Pear Snap and the Frozen Rose.