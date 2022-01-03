News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich fine dining restaurant to close for six weeks for refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:08 AM January 3, 2022
Richard Bainbridge is the chef owner of Benedicts in Norwich.

Benedicts in Norwich is closing for six weeks for a refurbishment, pictured is chef patron Richard Bainbridge. - Credit: Katja Bainbridge

One of Norwich's best loved restaurants is set to get an overhaul as it closes for six weeks for a refurbishment.

Benedicts, in St Benedicts Street, is run by couple Richard and Katja Bainbridge and it opened in June 2015.

The award-winning restaurant features in The Michelin Guide and chef patron Mr Bainbridge won BBC2's Great British Menu in 2015.

Benedicts closed to diners on December 31 and will not reopen until February 15 due to a refurbishment.

Chef Richard Bainbridge has said he isn't concerned about the potential virus fines on businesses. P

Benedicts will be back open on February 15 with a new look, pictured is chef patron Richard Bainbridge. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

This will include new floors, a new bar designed by The Annex in Unthank Road and tables made from East Anglian bog oak.

Mr Bainbridge said: "We have been putting money aside each year to make the restaurant ours as when we first opened we didn't have any money and did what we could with a lick of paint.

"We want to give everything a bit of life and our customer experience is paramount - we are not resting on our laurels in any shape or form." 

While closed you can book private dining at home and shop at rbainbridge.co.uk 

Most Read

  1. 1 Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich
  2. 2 Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village
  3. 3 New car dealership approved for city retail park
  1. 4 The best takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  2. 5 Understudy steps into Dick Whittington's boots as panto lead gets Covid
  3. 6 The tragic inspiration behind new city shop
  4. 7 Norwich midfielder’s car broken into in London
  5. 8 New home plans for vacant Castle Meadow building revealed
  6. 9 Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day
  7. 10 Positive response to celebrity chef restaurant approval in community
Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Westover Vets is opening a new surgery at the bridal shop in Rackheath 

Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Figures from Public Health England show Norfolk has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus

7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Future housing developments off Salhouse Road in Sprowston which is unrecognisable to what is depicted in a historic map

Housing News

'City slums' to suburbs: How housing changes will continue to shape Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre, Street view St Stephens street buses

Norwich Live News

Here is how bus services will be changing in Norwich in 2022

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon