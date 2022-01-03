Norwich fine dining restaurant to close for six weeks for refurbishment

Benedicts in Norwich is closing for six weeks for a refurbishment, pictured is chef patron Richard Bainbridge. - Credit: Katja Bainbridge

One of Norwich's best loved restaurants is set to get an overhaul as it closes for six weeks for a refurbishment.

Benedicts, in St Benedicts Street, is run by couple Richard and Katja Bainbridge and it opened in June 2015.

The award-winning restaurant features in The Michelin Guide and chef patron Mr Bainbridge won BBC2's Great British Menu in 2015.

Benedicts closed to diners on December 31 and will not reopen until February 15 due to a refurbishment.

Benedicts will be back open on February 15 with a new look, pictured is chef patron Richard Bainbridge. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

This will include new floors, a new bar designed by The Annex in Unthank Road and tables made from East Anglian bog oak.

Mr Bainbridge said: "We have been putting money aside each year to make the restaurant ours as when we first opened we didn't have any money and did what we could with a lick of paint.

"We want to give everything a bit of life and our customer experience is paramount - we are not resting on our laurels in any shape or form."

While closed you can book private dining at home and shop at rbainbridge.co.uk