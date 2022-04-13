Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

City pub to host street food pop-ups for Easter weekend

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:28 PM April 13, 2022
The Belle Vue pub in Norwich hosting street food pop-up events over Easter

The Belle Vue is set to host street food vendors over the Easter bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

A city pub is set to host a weekend of street food pop-ups for the Easter bank holiday.

The Belle Vue in St Phillips Road, Earlham, will be joined by Dirty Fryers Boys on Thursday, April 14 and The Urban Eatery on Saturday, April 16.

The pub plans to continue hosting pop-up kitchens regularly, bringing some of Norfolk's best street food vendors to the site. 

A night of Asian food is also planned on April 15.

Urban Eatery is run by former Bishop's Dining Room chef Freddie Griggs, who left the fine dining world to launch his mobile street food business.

Dirty Fryer Boys is run by couple Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kentserve and they serve burgers and loaded fries. 

The Belle Vue reopened in March under new ownership and they promised to return the pub to a "traditional boozer" with pool tables, slot machines and a focus on quality drinks. 

There are also plans to renovate the front and back garden spaces ready for the summer months. 



Norwich News

Don't Miss

Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs told to alter plans for huge new Norwich store

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The former Serco building on Hurricane Way in Norwich is to be demolished.

Norfolk Live News

Plans to demolish Norwich office block containing asbestos

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Witts was based in Timberhill, Norwich for six months

Homewares company closes city shop after six months

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews on scene the morning after the fire at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club in Thorpe St Andrew

Updated

Fire at former leisure centre 'treated as deliberate'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon