City pub to host street food pop-ups for Easter weekend

The Belle Vue is set to host street food vendors over the Easter bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

A city pub is set to host a weekend of street food pop-ups for the Easter bank holiday.

The Belle Vue in St Phillips Road, Earlham, will be joined by Dirty Fryers Boys on Thursday, April 14 and The Urban Eatery on Saturday, April 16.

The pub plans to continue hosting pop-up kitchens regularly, bringing some of Norfolk's best street food vendors to the site.

A night of Asian food is also planned on April 15.

Urban Eatery is run by former Bishop's Dining Room chef Freddie Griggs, who left the fine dining world to launch his mobile street food business.

Dirty Fryer Boys is run by couple Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kentserve and they serve burgers and loaded fries.

The Belle Vue reopened in March under new ownership and they promised to return the pub to a "traditional boozer" with pool tables, slot machines and a focus on quality drinks.

There are also plans to renovate the front and back garden spaces ready for the summer months.







