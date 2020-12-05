News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich bar launches bottomless pizza and prosecco brunch

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM December 5, 2020   
Bedfords Bar has launched a bottomless prosecco and pizza brunch, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr

A Norwich bar has combined two of the nation's favourite things in its new pizza and prosecco bottomless brunch, launched so it can stay open under Tier 2 restrictions.

Bedfords Bar is running the brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 5pm for £30pp and the bottomless applies to both the food and drinks.

Groups can either dine in the upstairs bar, if a single household or bubble, or in the new marquee, suitable for mixed groups of up to six.

Jonathan Carr from Bedfords Bar in Norwich Picture: James Randle.

The bar has been run by Glen and Karen Carr and their son and general manager Jonathan since 2013 and they have teamed up with Norwich-based Brick Pizza, with a choice of Margherita, pepperoni or a vegan one, so the bar can stay open and they have built an outdoor kitchen. 

Jonathan Carr said: "We could have just given up and closed for December, but we didn't want to let our loyal customers down and our staff love working here.

A Margherita from Brick Pizza in Norwich, which will be served at Bedfords Bar. 

"It is crucial to adapt and I'm feeling really positive about 2021." 

Book a table by emailing jonathan@bedfordsbar.co.uk

