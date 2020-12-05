Norwich bar launches bottomless pizza and prosecco brunch

Published: 8:00 AM December 5, 2020

A Norwich bar has combined two of the nation's favourite things in its new pizza and prosecco bottomless brunch, launched so it can stay open under Tier 2 restrictions.

Bedfords Bar is running the brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 3pm until 5pm for £30pp and the bottomless applies to both the food and drinks.

Groups can either dine in the upstairs bar, if a single household or bubble, or in the new marquee, suitable for mixed groups of up to six.

The bar has been run by Glen and Karen Carr and their son and general manager Jonathan since 2013 and they have teamed up with Norwich-based Brick Pizza, with a choice of Margherita, pepperoni or a vegan one, so the bar can stay open and they have built an outdoor kitchen.

Jonathan Carr said: "We could have just given up and closed for December, but we didn't want to let our loyal customers down and our staff love working here.

"It is crucial to adapt and I'm feeling really positive about 2021."

Book a table by emailing jonathan@bedfordsbar.co.uk