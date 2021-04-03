Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Published: 6:30 AM April 3, 2021

A burger takeaway that was launched by two friends after a conversation at a barbecue has now secured a residency at a Costessey pub.

Beasty Boys Grill was started by burger lovers Jack Baldry and Phil Hunt early last year and after securing a Friday pop-up at The Steam Packet pub in Norwich, they spent three weeks there before stopping due to the first lockdown.

It returned for a few evenings in 2020, but with the hospitality industry now gearing up to reopen outdoors the takeaway has moved to a new location at The Crown Pub in Costessey.

The classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Beasty Boys Grill launched there on April 2 - and sold out for its first night - and it will be there every Friday from 5pm to 9pm for takeaway collections and customers can eat-in when the pub reopens.

Mr Baldry, 33, who lives in Costessey, said: "It all started off at a barbecue at mine as we like to have a play around on the barbecue and were having a conversation over some beers and it snowballed from there.

"We have sold out every night we have done Beasty Boys Grill so far and the response has blown us away."

The classic Beasty Boys burgers cooking. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Baldry also runs his own building company and Mr Hunt is an antiques dealer, so they now have former head chef of the Kings Head in Bawburgh Jakes Armes on board to keep up with demand.

Mr Armes knows the owners of The Crown Pub and they had recently had a kitchen fitted to do lockdown takeaways, which Beasty Boys Grill will take over on Fridays with the pub providing drinks in its spacious beer garden from April 12.

The classic frazzle Beasty Boys burger. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On the menu is its signature Frazzle Burger, with two aged beef patties, pancetta bacon, American cheese, homemade burger sauce and Frazzles crisps, Disco Fries, with melted cheese, pancetta bacon and spring onions, Gramps Fries, with herbs and spices, and J Boiz Wings, with Mr Armes' secret hot sauce.

Mr Baldry added: "We use all locally-sourced produce, all the sauces are homemade and we push boundaries a little bit by adding touching such as Frazzles."

Order through the link on the Beasty Boys Grill Facebook and Instagram pages.