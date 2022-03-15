Award-winning fish and chip shop offering battered Creme Eggs

Chish and Fips in Norwich has launched battered Creme Eggs. - Credit: Chish and Fips

An award-winning Norwich fish and chip shop is making Easter even 'batter' this year with its deep fried Creme Eggs.

Chish and Fips in Angel Road is offering the treat from now until the Easter weekend.

Manager Indy Singh first made them for his family and friends, then decided to roll them out to customers as an Easter special.

Mr Singh said: "They are very popular and I have never had anyone dislike them - if you are a chocolate lover you will absolutely love these."

The takeaway was recognised as one of the best fish and chip shops in the country by the Good Food Awards in 2022.

It was also named by Fry Magazine as one of the 50 best fish and chip shops in the UK in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

It is open Tuesday to Saturday 12pm to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 9pm with gluten-free Creme Eggs available on Tuesdays.