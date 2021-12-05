Video
Christmas taste test: 99p wonder wins stuffing round
Evening News reporters
- Credit: Archant
The Evening News is back with another Christmas taste test.
And this week the team tried out the classic festive side dish - stuffing.
With less than a month until the big day it's time to get the orders in and the winning formula might just surprise you ...
WINNER: Apricot, orange and cranberry stuffing, Lidl, 99p
Neil Perry, the Evening News' visual news manager, said: "It tastes like Christmas - if you could take mulled wine but make it taste like stuffing, this would be it.
"It's crispy, it's light. It's really nice."
Ellie Pringle, Evening News news editor, agreed: "This is definitely my favourite. The citrus flavour gives it a bit of an edge - it's flavoursome without being overpowering. A really nice change for an event like Christmas when you want to change it up a bit."
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after BMW comes off the road in Mousehold Heath
- 2 Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business
- 3 Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich
- 4 City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move
- 5 How clothing boss got Norwich hooked on luxury
- 6 Norfolk's oldest woman dies, aged 110
- 7 Award-winning Norwich pub celebrates 30 years in style
- 8 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 9 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
- 10 Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city
2. Pork, sage and onion stuffing, Marks & Spencer, £3.50
Ellie said: "As the most expensive stuffing you'd expect this to be nice - and it is. It's very rich, you don't get much or the onion or sage - it just tastes like compressed meat.
"It doesn't look particularly appealing - but it does taste nice."
Neil agreed, adding: "If you're looking for something a bit more special for the big meal this is a nice option."
3. Paxo, sage and onion, £1 with a Tesco clubcard
You can't go wrong with classic Paxo.
However, if you're looking for something a bit more exciting maybe this isn't the right mixture for the big day.
Ellie added: "As soon as you bite into this you can tell it's Paxo. That's not a bad thing - it's a classic.
"It's nice and crispy and the flavour is good, but it tastes like something you'd get with a roast at any run-of-the-mill pub or restaurant."
4. Christmas wild sage and onion stuffing, Sainsbury's, £1.50
For a Taste the Difference label the team couldn't taste much of ... anything.
Neil said: "It's very stodgy and heavy - it doesn't really taste of much at all.
"It's not very crispy either, really quite a let down. It's my least favourite."