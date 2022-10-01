Popular pizza pop-up hunts for permanent Norwich location

Harry Baker, 27, (left) is looking for a permanent home for his Baker Boys Pizza business - Credit: Baker Boys Pizza

A popular pizza pop-up in Norwich is on the lookout for a permanent home after a year in business.

Baker Boys Pizza has spent its first year in business popping up at pubs, campsites and other Norfolk locations, but now owner Harry Baker, 27, is looking to take "the next step".

Mr Baker said his firm's ideal home would be a pub residency and he is in conversation with several venues.

Some of the pizzas on offer from the pop-up - Credit: Baker Boys Pizza

"I'm a local Norwich boy, I've been here all my life," he said. "I've always been in pizzas, but a year ago I decided to set up my own business.

"It's gone so well, we've been really busy ever since we started.

"Ideally it would be great to get a pub residency, but anywhere where they are open to serving food would be great."

Harry Baker, owner of Baker Boys Pizza - Credit: Some of the pizzas on offer from the pop-up

Baker Boys Pizza serves stonebaked Neopolitan-style pizzas and all the ingredients are homemade.

Mr Baker has previously served his pizzas in NR3's Marlborough Arms, the Merchant's House in Magdalen Street and the Connaught Kitchen in Connaught Road.

He added: "We're speaking to a few places but it hasn't been decided yet.

The pizza pop-up has spent a year appearing at pubs, campsites and events in Norfolk - Credit: Baker Boys Pizza

"I've got my own equipment so I won't need to borrow anything that anyone else has or anything like that.

"I always use local ingredients and we've done plenty of collaborations with other Norwich businesses and events in the past."

Anyone who has a location is urged to direct message the company on its Instagram or Facebook page.