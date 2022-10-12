'It was missing from Norwich' - Burger joint branches out into bagels
A Norwich burger joint has filled a hole in the market by extending its menu to include breakfast and lunch bagels.
The Bun Exchange secured a permanent kitchen residency at The Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Exchange Street last December offering burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and vegan hot dogs.
It is run by business partners Jeff Taylor, 48, and Jimmy O'Neill, 25, and has proven a hit with city folk for its focus on top quality and locally sourced produce.
Last week they launched The Bagel Exchange, which is available from 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Sunday with the main Bun Exchange menu served from 3pm until late.
Mr Taylor said: "We are inspired by the New York style of eating with an all-day energy.
"I feel like bagels are the next big thing and they are popping up in cities all over.
"This building lends itself to being multi-faceted and we wanted that presence on the high street with a relaxed, happy vibe in the morning."
There is a café space at the front of The Butcher Bhoy, where local Little Red Roaster Coffee is now served, and this goes back into the pub area with the bar and screens for sport.
The bagels are made fresh daily by The Green Grocers in the city and for breakfast there is maple bacon, a sausage patty with cheese or huevos rancheros.
For lunch there are burger or fried chicken bagels or schmears, which is a Jewish style of bagel slathered with cream cheese, with a choice of roasted salmon, seared rump steak or a BLT.
Mr O'Neill said: "It is the perfect breakfast or lunch and it was completely missing from Norwich.
"We are also doing a morning offer with a breakfast bagel and coffee and it will take 10 minutes to do and you can take away too.
"It has been emotional watching the business grow over the last year and we have such a good social media following."
A bottomless brunch is also available from Fridays to Sundays with unlimited Guinness, cocktails, prosecco, draught beer, wine and soft drinks.