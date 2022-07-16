5 restaurants and takeaways in Norwich which have received awards in 2022

XO Kitchen in St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run by Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Foodies are spoilt for choice when it comes to deciding where to eat out in Norwich.

But if you need some help to whittle down your options, here are five restaurants and takeaways in and around the city which have received awards in 2022.

1. Benedicts

Richard Bainbridge in the kitchen of Benedicts Restaurant - Credit: Archant

Where: 9 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE

Benedicts was named Restaurant of the Year East at the Food Awards England 2022.

Chef patron Richard Bainbridge said it was "an incredible achievement" that helps cement the fine city's position as a foodie destination.

The business beat off competition from other local favourites such as Jorges and Middletons.

Mr Bainbridge returned to his hometown of Norwich and started Benedicts with his wife Katja in June 2015.

That same year he also gained national attention after winning BBC Two's Great British Menu and his team have gone on to achieve several accolades.

2. Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

The Tamarind at Blofield Heath - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Where: Woodbastwick Road, Blofield, NR13 4AB

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining in Woodbastwick Road, Blofield Heath, was named restaurant of the year at the British Bengal Curry Awards 2022.

And its chef, Jaman Ahmed, also walked away with the best chef of the year award.

Manager Giyash Miah said: "We are super proud of our chef. We see how hard he works every day and how motivated he is. He is very passionate and knowledgeable about the food.

"These awards have given us an extra boost to carry on and persevere through difficult times."

3. XO Kitchen

XO Kitchen in St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run by Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: 13-15 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

XO Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Norwich at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

The former pop-up started serving Asian-inspired street food from the Artichoke pub in NR3 back in July 2019.

But in November 2021, owners Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston fulfilled their dream of opening their very own restaurant.

Muddy Stilettos is a UK-wide lifestyle guide and every year it holds awards in each county celebrating independent businesses, with the winners voted for by the public.

Of the 27 Norfolk categories and winners, 17 of them were from Norwich which is great news for the city.

4. Chish and Fips

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Where: 53 Angel Road, Norwich, NR3 3HR

Chish and Fips was announced as one of the winners in the fish and chips category of the Good Food Awards for 2022.

The Norwich chippy first opened more than 80 years ago and won the prestigious award for a fourth consecutive time.

It was also named by Fry Magazine as one of the 50 best fish and chip shops in the UK in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

5. Orford Plaice

Orford Plaice fish and chip shop - Credit: Archant

Where: 13 Orford Place, Norwich, NR1 3RU

Orford Plaice was also announced as one of the winners in the fish and chips category of the Good Food Awards for 2022.

And it has also won the award on numerous occasions, having been recognised for the third time.

On its website, it states: "From the sea to your plate, from the farms that delivers that special taste.

"We are proud to support British fishermen and British farmers to deliver the best food to our place."