News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

The Assembly House kicks off autumn with new themed afternoon tea

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:47 PM August 24, 2021   
Norwich Assembly House's new autumn themed afternoon tea.

The sweet treats on offer at the Autumn Hedgerow Afternoon Tea. - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

The Assembly House is preparing for the end of summer with its latest themed afternoon tea. 

As August draws to a close, get your cosy jackets ready for the Autumn Hedgerow Afternoon Tea in one of Norwich’s prettiest buildings. 

Promising autumn on a tea stand, there will be layers of delicious finger sandwiches, scones and most importantly themed cakes.

The Assembly House, Norwich's new autumn-themed afternoon tea.

The autumnal afternoon tea comes with a selection of cakes, savoury treats, and finger sandwiches. - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

Pastry chef Mark Mitson has created a list of treats using seasonal flavours, such as falling leaves cupcakes and harvest apple and bramble hedgerow trifle. 

Autumnal cocktails will also be on offer for those wanting to spice their afternoon tea up. 

You may also want to watch:

Afternoon teas at the Assembly House can be adapted to gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and dairy- free diets. 

The autumnal event will replace their hugely popular circus themed tea and will run from September 6 till October 14.

The Assembly House, Norwich's takeaway version of their afternoon tea

The 'cakeaway' version of the new autumn-themed afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

You can book your slot on their website, or a 'cakeaway' version is also available.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
  2. 2 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
  3. 3 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  1. 4 'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000
  2. 5 Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
  3. 6 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
  4. 7 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  5. 8 Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
  6. 9 Car park bar plan for away fans sparks disorder fears
  7. 10 Take a look back at 1990s life in Norwich
Food and Drink
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

7 of the best restaurants in Norwich, according to our readers.

7 of Norwich's best restaurants as chosen by our readers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Ryan, right, and his family in the communal garden at Gentry Place, which they have made into

'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police cars at the scene in Spitalfields after the collision at Sunday lunchtime 

Norwich Live

Cyclist hurt in crash as road off roundabout blocked

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Tesco store at SprowstonPhoto: Bill SmithCopy: For: ENArchant © 2007(01603) 772434

Updated

Petrol station reopens after sewage leak at supermarket

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon