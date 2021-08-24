The Assembly House kicks off autumn with new themed afternoon tea

Published: 1:47 PM August 24, 2021

The sweet treats on offer at the Autumn Hedgerow Afternoon Tea. - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

The Assembly House is preparing for the end of summer with its latest themed afternoon tea.

As August draws to a close, get your cosy jackets ready for the Autumn Hedgerow Afternoon Tea in one of Norwich’s prettiest buildings.

Promising autumn on a tea stand, there will be layers of delicious finger sandwiches, scones and most importantly themed cakes.

The autumnal afternoon tea comes with a selection of cakes, savoury treats, and finger sandwiches. - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

Pastry chef Mark Mitson has created a list of treats using seasonal flavours, such as falling leaves cupcakes and harvest apple and bramble hedgerow trifle.

Autumnal cocktails will also be on offer for those wanting to spice their afternoon tea up.

Afternoon teas at the Assembly House can be adapted to gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and dairy- free diets.

The autumnal event will replace their hugely popular circus themed tea and will run from September 6 till October 14.

The 'cakeaway' version of the new autumn-themed afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams/The Assembly House, Norwich

You can book your slot on their website, or a 'cakeaway' version is also available.