Have afternoon tea in a pumpkin in Norwich this Halloween
- Credit: Assembly House
The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Pumpkin Pods for diners to enjoy spooky suppers and eerie afternoon teas this Halloween.
The popular pods will be transformed into pumpkins for a Halloween-themed experience between October 14 to October 31, and guests can enjoy food served by staff in their heated pod.
The Theatre Street venue launched the pods with a cartoon-style image of orange glowing igloos with witches and bats flying over the historic House.
Director Richard Hughes said: “This is the second year The Assembly House has had igloos on the front lawn for private dining and this year we thought we’d welcome them a little earlier in time for Halloween.
“The pods will be decorated for Halloween although we can assure parents coming at half-term that the illustration is just for fun, they won’t be that terrifying!
“It’s just something a little bit different. We serve an Assembly House of Horrors Halloween Afternoon Tea every year but now you can be served in your own private pod.”
The pods are available for parties of six to 10.
This year’s Assembly House of Horrors Halloween tea includes a salted caramel chocolate frog, an eyeball macaron, Witches’ fingers and other treats.
Customers are encouraged to dress up for Halloween to get into the spirit of things, and in November the igloos will become Christmas-themed for Narnia Afternoon Tea and Apres Ski dining menus.
More information and a full menu for the event can be found here.