City pub hosting tap takeover by award-winning Suffolk brewery

Artefact Brewing's James Phillips and Kat Lawson-Phillips alongside The Leopard landlords Emma Byrne and Justin McKee with the pub dog Dude - Credit: Kat Lawson-Phillips

A city pub is set to be one of the first to pour award-winning beers from a new brewery south of the border.

Bury St Edmunds-based Artefact Brewing will be holding a tap takeover at The Leopard pub in Bull Close Road later this month with seven beers on offer.

The tap takeover coincides with the City of Ale Festival which celebrates Norfolk and Suffolk's beer scene between Thursday, May 26 and Sunday, May 29.

Artefact Brewing is run by husband and wife team, James Phillips and Kat Lawson-Phillips, who first started brewing at home.

As their skills progressed they went on to set up a microbrewery in a converted shipping container on a farm between Diss and Bury St Edmunds.

Kat Lawson-Phillips and James Phillips of Artefact Brewing - Credit: James Phillips

Mr Phillips said: “I love experimenting with different ingredients and styles and focus on making beers that I enjoy drinking, the brewery is definitely a hobby that got out of control but people seem to like what I’m making and that’s encouraged us to make a go of it."

The launch of Artefact Brewing was originally planned for March 2020 but it was delayed by the pandemic.

Since then, the couple has gone on to win a regional and national award at the Society of Independent Brewers Awards in 2021 for their Kviek Black IPA beer.

Mr Phillips added: "For me, it’s not all about making trendy hop-bomb juicy IPAs but picking my ingredients carefully and making sure I’m really happy with the end result before releasing a beer.

"We have quite a wide range now as I’m always keen to make something new.

"I’m really excited to be bringing our beers to Norwich for the first time and thankful to Emma and Justin for helping to launch us in their beautiful pub.”

Four cask beers and three on keg will be available at The Leopard pub for the tap takeover, ranging in style from a traditional mild to a hazy IPA.

In October last year, the Leopard landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne celebrated two years of being in charge having weathered the storm caused by the pandemic.