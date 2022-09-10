All the pictures from Norwich's Foodies Festival

Gallery

Norwich has been served up a treat this weekend, with a three-day food and drink extravaganza held here.

The Foodies Festival began at Earlham Park on Friday and saw people eat, drink and enjoy music from chart-topping singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who appeared on Saturday.

Combining top chefs with nineties and noughties popstars, the event was first launched in Edinburgh 19 years ago.

Now with 12 locations across the UK, it has been held for the first time in Norwich over the weekend.

The festival features an artisan producers market, shopping village and a street food area with 25 vans and a feasting area.

The event concludes on Sunday as Scouting for Girls take to the stage to entertain the crowd.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event's second day.

The festival has an artisan producers market, shopping village and a street food area with 25 vans and a feasting area - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The festival has come to Norwich for the first time - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Families pictured enjoying The Foodies Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Hungry city folk were served up a treat this weekend - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A group enjoying the festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Groups of people enjoyed The Foodies Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Visitors enjoying some of the rides at The Foodies Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

People enjoying The Foodies Festival in Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

