Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Gallery

All the pictures from Norwich's Foodies Festival

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:30 PM September 10, 2022
Foodies festival at Earlham park. Rebecca Heath, Hestia Patisserie. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Rebecca Heath, Hestia Patisserie. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norwich has been served up a treat this weekend, with a three-day food and drink extravaganza held here.

The Foodies Festival began at Earlham Park on Friday and saw people eat, drink and enjoy music from chart-topping singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who appeared on Saturday.

Combining top chefs with nineties and noughties popstars, the event was first launched in Edinburgh 19 years ago.

Now with 12 locations across the UK, it has been held for the first time in Norwich over the weekend.

The festival features an artisan producers market, shopping village and a street food area with 25 vans and a feasting area.

The event concludes on Sunday as Scouting for Girls take to the stage to entertain the crowd.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event's second day.

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The festival has an artisan producers market, shopping village and a street food area with 25 vans and a feasting area - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. OINK OINK BBQ Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The festival has come to Norwich for the first time - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Family enjoying cake at the Rebecca Heath demonstration. Pictures:

Families pictured enjoying The Foodies Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Hungry city folk were served up a treat this weekend - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A group enjoying the festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Groups of people enjoyed The Foodies Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Visitors enjoying some of the rides at The Foodies Festival

Visitors enjoying some of the rides at The Foodies Festival - Credit: Brittany Woodman

People enjoying The Foodies Festival in Earlham Park, Norwich

People enjoying The Foodies Festival in Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Foodies festival at Earlham park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The man is in hospital with serious injuries to his head and ribs

Man in his 60s hospitalised following serious assault in churchyard

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Christian Football League stalwart and former church youth worker and teacher, Alan Barnes, died aged 62

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes paid to city teacher and football league founder

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
City folk have been seeing large populations of rats in city parks. 

Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Station Road and Muck Lane in Salhouse, under the railway bridge, has been flooded following heavy downpours overnight

Norwich Live News

Road flooded and unpassable after heavy overnight downpours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon