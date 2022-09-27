Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City coffee shop joining forces with cocktail company to launch bar

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:39 PM September 27, 2022
Coffee shop Alchemista is teaming up with cocktail company Doxi to launch a cocktail bar in the evening, if plans are approved - Credit: Tim Steele/Alchemista

A popular coffee shop by day hopes to become a cocktail bar by night after lodging plans with the city council.

Alchemista in St Gregory's Alley will join forces with cocktail company Doxi for the new venture if the application is approved.

Under the plans, the coffee shop will switch to a full bar service offered by the Doxi team from 5pm, serving a range of drinks to customers until 11pm.

Alchemista coffee cocktails Credit: Alchemista - Credit: Archant

Alchemista director Vicky Brown said: "We’re really excited to be working with Doxi, a company that like us has a strong brand and reputation.

"Doxi creators, Amy & Steven, approached us at Alchemista to see if we’d be interested in their range and we loved the idea and their cocktails.

"We’re looking forward to extending our opening hours to offer a cocktail service into the evening, serving customers our award-winning coffee cocktails alongside Doxi's amazing cocktails, draft & craft beers, local wines and spirits.

"It’s going to be a great place to come for relaxed drinks with friends."

