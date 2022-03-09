Afternoon tea with a 'Cuban twist' to return to city cocktail bar

Things to do

Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas. - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich

A city cocktail bar is bringing back afternoon teas with a "Cuban twist" in its private garden cabanas.

Revolucion de Cuba, in Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin-inspired treats.

Guests will be treated to a selection of tapas and a dessert stand in one of the bar's three private garden cabanas - named The Workshop, Santa Teresa and The Hemingway.

Parties, of eight to 14 guests, can enjoy a teapot upon arrival and a choice of cocktails are available.

Alternative areas are also available inside for larger parties.

April bookings are now being taken with the afternoon teas priced at £32.95 per person.

It is available at 12pm or 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To book contact party-norwich@revoluciondecuba.com.











