Afternoon tea with a 'Cuban twist' to return to city cocktail bar

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:55 PM March 9, 2022
Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas.

Revolucion de Cuba in Norwich is bringing back afternoon teas in its private garden cabanas. - Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich

A city cocktail bar is bringing back afternoon teas with a "Cuban twist" in its private garden cabanas.

Revolucion de Cuba, in Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin-inspired treats.

Guests will be treated to a selection of tapas and a dessert stand in one of the bar's three private garden cabanas - named The Workshop, Santa Teresa and The Hemingway. 

Parties, of eight to 14 guests, can enjoy a teapot upon arrival and a choice of cocktails are available. 

Alternative areas are also available inside for larger parties.

April bookings are now being taken with the afternoon teas priced at £32.95 per person.

It is available at 12pm or 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To book contact party-norwich@revoluciondecuba.com.




