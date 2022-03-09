Afternoon tea with a 'Cuban twist' to return to city cocktail bar
- Credit: Revolucion de Cuba Norwich
A city cocktail bar is bringing back afternoon teas with a "Cuban twist" in its private garden cabanas.
Revolucion de Cuba, in Queen Street, is offering customers the chance to relax with some Latin-inspired treats.
Guests will be treated to a selection of tapas and a dessert stand in one of the bar's three private garden cabanas - named The Workshop, Santa Teresa and The Hemingway.
Parties, of eight to 14 guests, can enjoy a teapot upon arrival and a choice of cocktails are available.
Alternative areas are also available inside for larger parties.
April bookings are now being taken with the afternoon teas priced at £32.95 per person.
It is available at 12pm or 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with indecent exposure after incident in Prince of Wales Road
- 2 'Don't touch him!' Owner's warning over missing eagle owl
- 3 The Norwich lipstick that's beating Chanel and Jimmy Choo to awards
- 4 £8m expansion of high school moves step closer
- 5 Updates on seven proposed major Norwich home building plans
- 6 Botanical Garden Bar returning for 2022 with pizza, play and pint for £20
- 7 Man accused of class A drugs supply in Norwich has food poisoning
- 8 Hopes 3,500 homes land sale to mystery buyer will not be 'false dawn'
- 9 Council issues warning for drivers as roads across Norfolk to be gritted
- 10 Norwich roadworks to watch out for this week
To book contact party-norwich@revoluciondecuba.com.