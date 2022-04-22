The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea

Video

The afternoon tea at Sprowston Garden Centre is very popular. - Credit: Cathy Glozier

Enjoy a blooming lovely afternoon tea surrounded by flowers at a popular garden centre just outside Norwich.

Since Covid restrictions have lifted, Sprowston Garden Centre in Blue Boar Lane, run by British Garden Centres, has never been busier.

But it isn't just the range of plants attracting customers, with its restaurant the Coffee Haven getting booked up all week for afternoon tea, with a vegan option available too.

The marquee at the Coffee Haven at Sprowston Garden Centre. - Credit: Cathy Glozier

The tea, which needs to be pre-ordered at least 24 hours in advance, costs £12.95pp and includes sandwiches, cakes, homemade scones and unlimited tea and coffee.

Customers can also get a range of breakfasts and lunches in the restaurant, which is dog friendly, with specials and children's menus too.

Coffee Haven at Sprowston Garden Centre offers a range of specials too. - Credit: Cathy Glozier

Cathy Glozier, restaurant manager, said: "We have indoor seating and a lovely outdoor area around plants, with a heated marquee too.

"We have been so busy lately and people say our afternoon tea is amazing and that we have a really friendly atmosphere."